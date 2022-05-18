On a clear night, it’s possible to see our entire galactic neighborhood from Earth. You need the right conditions: very little light (which is why so few stars are visible in cities), and it’s ideal to be high up, so that there’s not much atmosphere getting in the way of your view. Recently, 25 photographers from 12 countries took their own portraits of the Milky Way, from some of the most picturesque places around the world. Their breathtaking images are part of the Capture the Atlas 2022 Milky Way Photographer of the Year project.