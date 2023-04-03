Everything We Spotted in Blue Beetle's Electrifying New Trailer

As we see Jaime violently transform for the first time post-bonding, we also get a brief taste of the superpowers he has as the Blue Beetle. The Scarab, fused to Jaime’s spine, protects its host by creating an exosuit in dangerous situations, granting the wearer protection in dangerous environments, enhanced strength and agility, and the ability to fly. The S carab suit can also create a variety of weapons for Jaime to fight with, including a blaster cannon, and as we eventually see in the trailer, a sword and protective shielding. In the comics, Jaime’s suit has also been able to produce magic-dampening energy discharges and even Kryptonite radiation, and its weapons are considered to be incredibly powerful. In and out of its exosuit mode, the Scarab also grants Jaime sensory vision that lets him perceive potential threats, as we briefly see in the trailer, and even detect extradimensional objects.



Early on in Jamie’s story, and seemingly in the movie as well, the Scarab often manifests the suit of its own volition, and it takes Jaime a while to actually control his newfound abilities. Eventually, after developing a rapport, the Scarab and Jaime agree on using an emergency mode known as the Infiltrator, where the Scarab takes full control of Jaime and develops a much more aggressive version of the suit unchained from Jaime’s own conscience, as a last resort.