Send us a Tip!ShopSubscribe
Tech. Science. Culture.
We may earn a commission from links on this page
Search
Movies

Gross Yourself Out Completely With This Very Potent Horror Short

In just under eight minutes, Bug Bites goes from icky to gruesome to hilariously weird.

By
Cheryl Eddy
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A young woman looking horrified
Screenshot: YouTube

Bug Bites starts off innocuous enough, if a little disturbing: a young woman with an alarming amount of bug bites decides to call an exterminator to make sure she doesn’t have a dreaded bed bug infestation. From there, the short dives into some extreme body horror... then injects an unexpected tidal wave of surreal humor.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
01:40
Now playing
Kindred's Mallori Johnson On How Survival Sits at the Heart of Octavia Butler's Story
December 28, 2022
02:10
Now playing
Andrew Callaghan on His Radical Approach to Interviewing
December 27, 2022

Check it out, but maybe not while you’re eating!

Horror Short Film “Bug Bites” | ALTER | Online Premiere

The tone shifts alone are notable, but the seemingly endless sequence where everybody just whips their heads around staring at each other really makes you realize Bed Bug is a horror film with two things on its mind: grossing you the hell out, and making you echo its protagonist’s genuinely baffled shriek of “WTF?” Those car-insurance robocalls will never sound the same way again.

Advertisement

Directed by Daniel DelPurgatorio, who is also co-credited with special make-up effects and visual effects, and shared online by Alter, Bug Bites is as perfectly weird as it needs to be, and will 100% make your skin crawl in the process.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

io9MoviesHorror