The Joker sequel finally starts filming next month. Lewis Pullman teases the new Salem’s Lot adaptation. Agatha: Coven of Chaos keeps expanding its cast. Plus, what’s next on Ghosts, and another new look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Spoilers, away!



Joker: Folie à Deux

According to Comic Book, the upcoming sequel to 2019's Joker begins filming next month.

28 Months Later

During a recent interview with NME, Danny Boyle stated he’s “very tempted” to direct Alex Garland’s script for 28 Months Later.

I’d be very tempted [to direct it]. It feels like a very good time actually. It’s funny, I hadn’t thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered ‘Bang, this script!’ which is again set in England, very much about England. Anyway, we’ll see… who knows?

Deadline reports XYZ Films will release #FLOAT this December 8, a supernatural slasher movie in which the “young, beautiful, and full-of-life vlogger Kali (Kate Mayhew) and her friends head to the river for their annual lazy river float, the first one since their friend Chuy overdosed and drowned a year earlier. But their partying suddenly takes a dark turn when a mysterious force plunges them into a life-and-death struggle, forcing them to face their own fears as they turn on each other— and proceed to die one by one.” Scarlett Sperduto, Kaya Coleman, Grant Morningstar, and Christina Nguyen co-star.

Salem’s Lot

In a recent interview with Comic Book, actor Lewis Pullman stated Salem’s Lot director Gary Dauberman is “really keen on doing justice to the book.”

Gary Dauberman, the director, is really keen on doing justice to the book. But also, the previous adaptation was a two-parter, because it’s such a hefty book and there are so many different moving parts and so many characters. So there are some parts where Gary had to press and find what was really at the heart of the movie to keep in, but for the most part, he’s really true to the book and keeping a lot of the original dialogue in there. He’s a Stephen King hound dog so he doesn’t wanna do Stephen dirty. So I think it’s in good hands, Gary’s a really smart guy who has a keen eye for things. I think, not just lean on the jump scares, but lean on the more conceptual and visual things that, rather than a shock that fades out of your body in the next five minutes, something that’s more visual, like an imprint that burnt into your retinas as a disturbing image that you’ll wake up in the middle of the night that you can’t shake out of your head.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

A new Wakanda Forever TV spot is scored to Rihanna’s tie-in single, “Lift Me Up.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Lift Me Up

Strange World

The cast of Strange World discusses their character’s family dynamics in a new featurette.

Strange World | Welcome To StrangeWorld

The Forest Hills

Chiko Mendez, Shelley Duvall, Edward Furlong, and Dee Wallace star in the trailer for The Forest Hills, a new werewolf movie set in the Catskill Mountains.

The Forest Hills (2023) Official Trailer - Edward Furlong, Shelley Duvall, Chiko Mendez, Dee Wallace

The VelociPastor 2

We also have an odd little teaser for a sequel to 2017's infamous VelociPastor.

The VelociPastor 2 - OFFICIAL TEASER TRAILER

Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Deadline reports Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia are the latest to join the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos in undisclosed roles.

Wonder Man

A new report from The Illuminerdi also alleges Bob Odenkirk has joined the cast of Wonder Man in an undisclosed role.

Ghosts

Pete gets a new actor in the trailer for “Dumb Deaths,” next week’s episode of Ghosts.

Ghosts 2x07 Promo “Dumb Deaths”

American Horror Story: NYC

Finally, Zachary Quinto goes full Dr. Frankenstein in the trailer for the next two episodes of American Horror Story: NYC.

American Horror Story 11x07 “The Sentinel” & 11x08 “Fire Island” Promo (HD) AHS: NYC

