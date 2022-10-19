Simu Liu’s next adventure is a globetrotting trip to Amazon. The next Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror special could contain a surprising guest star. Plus, more footage from Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, and what’s coming on Star Trek: Lower Decks and The Walking Dead. To me, my spoilers!



Zatanna

THR reports HBO Max is no longer moving forward with its planned Zatanna movie from Promising Young Woman director Emerald Fennell.

Disenchanted

Disenchanted will now be released on November 18, a week earlier than previously announced.

Enola Holmes 2

Tewkesbury (Louis Partridge) gives Enola a lesson in ballroom dancing in a new clip from Enola Holmes 2.

Tewkesbury Teaches Enola to Dance | ENOLA HOLMES 2 | Netflix

Seven Wonders

Deadline reports Simu Liu is attached to star in Seven Wonders, a series based on Ben Mezrich’s 2005 novel at Amazon Prime from writer Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan) and director Justin Lin. Liu is said to play Dr. Nate Grady, “a brilliant botanist-adventurer who teams up with the slippery international fixer Sloane Seydoux on a breathless race to solve an ancient mystery tied to the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.”

The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror XXXIII

According to voice actor John Roberts on Twitter, Linda Belcher from Bob’s Burgers will make an appearance on this year’s Halloween episode of The Simpsons.

Quantum Leap

Quantum Leap does The Exorcist in the synopsis for “O Ye of Little Faith, ” airing this Halloween.

Ben leaps into a priest who has been called to assist a family in crisis on Halloween night. As he delves into mysterious and inexplicable events, he’s forced to muster all his resources as a scientist before time runs out.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

A reporter visits the Cerritos in the synopsis for “Trusted Sources,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

A visiting reporter on the Cerritos puts Captain Freeman on edge. Written by: Ben M. Waller Directed by: Fill Marc Sagadraca

La Brea

Spoiler TV also has synopses for the fifth and sixth episodes of La Brea’s second season.

The Heist Eve, Gavin and others attempt to commandeer a shipment of black rock to gain access to the mysterious Building, where they believe they may find a way to bring Josh and Riley home. In 1988, Josh and Riley must act swiftly to prevent Caroline from altering the timeline.

Lazarus When their plan to infiltrate the Building goes awry, Gavin finds himself face-to-face with its enigmatic leader. Eve, Levi, Sam and Izzy are forced to rely on a former adversary to lead a rescue attempt. In 1988, Josh and Riley enjoy some fun before a startling turn.

The Walking Dead

Carol raids a bakery in photos from “What’s Been Lost,” this week’s episode of The Walking Dead. Head over to Spoiler TV for more.

The Winchesters

Finally, John and Mary go undercover as members of Fleetwood Mac in a clip from the second episode of The Winchesters.

The Winchesters 1x02 “Teach Your Children Well” Exclusive Preview Clip

