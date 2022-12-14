We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania producer Stephen Broussard teases the stakes of the film. Warrior Nun is no more at Netflix. Plus, y ou’ll be waiting a while for Marvel to return to Echo. Spoilers get!



Ballerina

Deadline reports Norman Reedus has joined the cast of the John Wick spinoff, Ballerina, in a currently undisclosed role.

Deadpool 3

During a recent interview with Collider, producer Shawn Levy promised Deadpool 3 will still be “violent,” “in-your-face” and “hardcore” despite Disney’s involvement.

We are writing, rewriting, developing, prepping Deadpool every day now. It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it’s very much a Deadpool movie. And it has Logan in it. And it has Wolverine in it. It’s too fun. I’m having so much fun, and I haven’t even hit the shooting floor yet. I have to say, developing a Deadpool movie is one of the most fun creative experiences of my life because it’s not just that it’s rated R. It’s that it’s so filled with self-awareness, and that makes in-writing very, very fun in a way that is unique to that franchise.

Ant-Man and T he Wasp: Quantumania

Total Film has a new image of Scott and Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The Seven Faces of Jane

Gillian Jacobs stars in “a gauntlet of surreal adventures” directed by Gia Coppola, Boma Iluma, Ryan Heffington, Xan Cassavetes, Julian J. Acosta, Ken Jeong, Alex Takacs and Jacobs, herself, in the trailer for The Seven Faces of Jane.

Warrior Nun

Netflix has canceled Warrior Nun after two seasons.

Echo

During a recent appearance on The Writer’s Panel podcast, Echo showrunner Marion Dayre revealed the series’ has been delayed to December 2023. [Coming Soon]

The Flash

Finally, a ccording to show runner Eric Wallace, Nicole Maines will reprise her role as Nia “Dreamer” Nal for “a very special” episode of The Flash’s final season.

I get to cross off one of my ‘Arrowverse Bucket List’ team-ups: Having two fantastic reporters — Iris West-Allen (played by Candice Patton) and Nia Nal — investigate their own very bizarre and frightening mystery.

