Disney’s live-a ction Lilo and Stitch movie has found it s director in Dean Fleischer-Camp, as reported by Deadline. The feature is set to follow upcoming releases based on Walt Disney Animation classics like Pinocchio, which recently debuted its trailer starring Tom Hanks. It is unconfirmed if it will be released straight to Disney+ or also get a theatrical release.

As this news broke, io9 senior reporter Germain Lussier was coincidentally set to interview Camp about his current film Marcel the Shell With Shoes On. He told io9 exclusively, “I’m hugely [excited],” the director said. “I did not know they were going to announce that today. It’s great— n ow I don’t have to keep it a secret anymore.”

When asked how he got the gig, Camp said the process was standard, but long, “I pitched on it, like, a very long time ago and have been sort of continuing pitching on it.” And since Marcel is a stop motion animated/live action hybrid, we asked if Lilo and Stitch would be the same. T he director laughed: “I don’t know yet. Good question.”

We’ll be updating as more news breaks on Disney’s Lilo and Stitch.

Additional reporting by Germain Lussier.

