Doctor Who Teases Another New Costume For the 15th Doctor

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Toho’s next Godzilla movie isn’t setting up a new kaiju universe. Even more John Wick 4 posters tease its massive, lethal cast. The Flash’s final season is bringing back two more familiar speedsters. Plus, what’s coming on Kung Fu. Spoilers now!



Toho’s Godzilla

According to Kaiju News Outlet, Toho’s next Godzilla movie will be “a standalone film” from director Takashi Yamazaki with no plans to spearhead “a larger cinematic universe.”

Advertisement

Sting

Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Sting, a new killer spider movie with practical effects from WETA. Starring Ryan Corr, Alyla Browne, Penelope Mitchell, Robyn Nevin, Noni Hazlehurst, and Jermaine Fowler, the story concerns “a mysterious egg” that falls from the sky “and smashes through the window of a rundown apartment building, hatching “a strange little spider. The creature is discovered by Charlotte, a rebellious 12-year-old girl obsessed with comic books. Despite her stepfather Ethan’s best efforts to connect with her through their comic book co-creation Fang Girl, Charlotte feels isolated. Her mother and Ethan are distracted by their new baby and are struggling to cope, leaving Charlotte to bond with the spider. Keeping it as a secret pet, she names it Sting. As Charlotte’s fascination with Sting increases, so does its size. Growing at a monstrous rate, Sting’s appetite for blood becomes insatiable. Neighbors’ pets start to go missing, and then the neighbors themselves. Soon Charlotte’s family and the eccentric characters of the building realize that they are all trapped, hunted by a ravenous supersized arachnid with a taste for human flesh… and Charlotte is the only one who knows how to stop it.”

G/O Media may get a commission $3 per month Exclusive: Private Internet Access | 2 Years + 2 Months Subscription Privacy protection

We all need privacy, especially online. Your IP address and your browsing should be hidden from unecessary surveillance. Rest assured that PIA’s virtual private network never keeps any usage logs—ever. Shop at Private Internet Access Advertisement

Vermin

By design or coincidence, Variety also has our first look at Vermin, a second killer spider movie boasting real, live spiders instead of CG or puppets. This time, the story concerns “an underprivileged suburb that has been thrown into chaos following an invasion of venomous spiders. Ordered to be placed in quarantine, the project sees inhabitants living on lockdown alongside terrifying spiders that are becoming bigger and bigger.” Théo Christine, Finnegan Oldfield Jérôme Niel, Sofia Lesaffre, and Lisa Nyarko are attached to star.

Advertisement

John Wick: Chapter 4

John Wick’s official Twitter page has also released new character posters of Charon, Killa, Shimazu, The Harbinger, Akira, Winston, and t he Bowery King.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doctor Who

A new set photo from filming for the 2023 Christmas special teases another new look for Ncuti Gatwa’s 15th Doctor.

Advertisement

Gotham Knights

Deadline reports Veronica Cartwright will guest-star on the fourth episode of Gotham Knights as Eunice Harmon, a character who “may seem every bit the sweet old lady living out her twilight years in a nursing home. But that grandmotherly exterior masks a much darker side, one that harbors sinister secrets and has ties to an evil that has plagued Gotham for over a century.”

Advertisement

The Flash

TV Line also has word both original ‘90s Flash star John Wesley Shipp and Teddy Sears will reprise their roles as Jay Garrick and Hunter “Zoom” Zolomon in the final season of The Flash.

Advertisement

Relatedly, Barry enlists the help of Goldface, t he Pied Piper, and t he Hotness to stop Murmur, Captain Boomerang, and t he Fiddler from building a time machine for t he Red Death in the trailer for next week’s episode.

The Flash 9x03 Promo “Rouges of War” (HD) Season 9 Episode 3 Promo Final Season

Yellowjackets

Empire Magazine has another new photo of Lauren Ambrose as Van in the new season of Yellowjackets, which premieres later this month.

Advertisement

Kung Fu

Finally, Nicky must reclaim a magic scepter in the trailer for next week’s episode of Kung Fu.

Kung Fu 3x11 Promo “The Scepter” (HD) The CW martial arts series

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.

