Talk about a deep cut antagonist for Spider-Man— but still, Hypno-Hustler makes perfect sense for Donald Glover. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that the actor, who once fancast himself as Spidey with the internet’s support, is now attached to star and produce a feature centered around the villain.

Myles Murphy (the son of actor Eddie Murphy) will be writing the Hypno-Hustler script; it will continue to expand the realm of live-action Sony Marvel franchises, which include Venom and Morbius. Glover—who is also the artist known as Childish Gambino— previously played Miles Morales’ uncle Aaron Davis, aka t he Prowler, in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Don’t worry if you don’t know who Hypno-Hustler is right off the bat ; the disco- era thief with the power to hypnotize audiences through his sweet sonic sounds isn’t one of Spider-Man’s biggest foes, but he certainly is an intriguing selection for Glover. We can definitely see a take on the character as an acclaimed musician in his own right, especially since the trade report also stated it was the musical aspect that got Glover interested. Listen, we’ll take new musical projects from Glover in any shape or form— like a whole concept album for this film, perhaps?

