This week just rolled a 20. Starting Tuesday, the incredibly exciting, hilarious, and awesome new movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits streaming and now you have absolutely no excuse to miss one of the year’s best films, so far at least.

As one might expect, the film, which was released by Paramount, will be found on Paramount+ beginning May 16. That’s in addition to it already being available for digital download in all the usual places and arriving on 4K and Blu-ray on May 30. So it’s been out there but let’s face it. There’s just something special about a movie you want to watch showing up on a streaming service you already subscribe to. Instantly, you are just more likely to watch it. If you subscribe to Paramount+, of course.

Advertisement

And watch it you should, because Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is way better than it had any right to be. Co-written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley (Game Night, Vacation), Dungeons & Dragons kind of pulled off the impossible. It took a massive, super popular piece of intellectual property and adapted it into something that pays homage to that property while also being accessible and entertaining for non-fans. I’ve never really played D&D but I enjoyed every second of the film, with its great sense of humor, eye-popping creatures, and picturesque settings. But also, as I was watching, you could tell every single scene was packed with winks and nods to hardcore fans that would just make their experience that much better.

Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant star in the film, which follows a group of thieves who go on a quest to defeat an ancient evil, and save Pine’s character’s daughter along the way. It’s got action, it’s got adventure, and it’s got a ton of heart and humor, all of which is before you layer in all the D&D goodness.

You can stream Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Paramount+ right here, starting May 16.

Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel, Star Wars, and Star Trek releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about the future of Doctor Who.