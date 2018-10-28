Image: Wikipedia Commons, Paramount Pictures, Gizmodo Illustrations

As we’re all essentially just killing time ahead of our inevitable death, Gizmodo this week explored death and deadly things in all of their various forms.



Reporting on a monster that transcends time and space, Earther explored the personification of the climate crisis. Gizmodo reported on an urban legend about human ashes being scattered around Disneyland and the special code used among Disney’s staff to manage cleanup. We also looked into the respective ways that fear and lightning can kill you. If all of this doesn’t chill you to your core, Gizmodo also explored “heat death,” one possible scenario by which the universe will die.

Of course, while death is assured in one way or another, there is still much happening in the world of the living (including zombies). Enjoy this opportunity to enrich your mind with Gizmodo’s best articles of the week before you invariably shuffle off your mortal coil.

