She’s back, and she’s just as determined as ever to make a name for herself as a detective—despite being the little sister of a certain other famous detective. Enola Holmes 2 reunites Netflix superstars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) for another round of madcap crime-solving and fourth wall-breaking.

Netflix has just released the first trailer for the sequel, which arrives in November.

Looks like Enola might have a love interest mixed in among all the fisticuffs, sneaky missions, witty comebacks, and risky adventuring this time around. You can’t control Enola Holmes, after all! It says so right there in the trailer! We don’t know too much more about the plot other than it’s about “a mystery of historic proportions that takes two Holmes to handle.”

Along with Brown and Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter co-stars as their mother, Eudoria Holmes. Enola Holmes 2 is directed by Harry Bradbeer (who also made the first film and has directed episodes of Fleabag and Killing Eve), and also features Louis Partridge, Adeel Akhtar, David Thewlis, Susan Wokoma, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster. It arrives on Netflix November 4.

