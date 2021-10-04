In the wake of one of the worst PR crises Facebook’s faced in recent years, all of the company’s platforms—Facebook proper, Instagram, and WhatsApp—are suffering mysterious outages on Monday morning.

Gizmodo was able to confirm that Instagram’s platform flashed up a “couldn’t load posts” message when trying to access people’s pages, while Facebook’s newsfeed simply... refused to load. DownDetector, meanwhile, confirmed that WhatsApp has been experiencing outages in the US and abroad, with users in Russia, Barcelona, and Trinidad all reporting that their access has been shut off.

Facebook itself hasn’t publicly disclosed any word about the outages, or when we can expect those services can be expected back online. We’ve reached out to the company for comment and will update here when we hear back.

This is a developing story and we’ll update this post as we learn more…

