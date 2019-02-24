Hopefully your week has been better than leading New York politicians, like NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew “Amazon” Cuomo—both of whom are still dealing with the disastrous fallout from the failed deal to subsidize a new Amazon facility in Queens’s Long Island City neighborhood. (Adding insult to injury: de Blasio, who has been widely reported to be eyeing a presidential bid, allegedly spent part of the weekend snowed in at an Iowa motel.) Meanwhile, the deal’s proponents have spent much of the last week launching heated attacks on the politicians who brought it down.



Sounds messy! But plenty else has happened on the tech front, including Gizmodo’s blockbuster report on fraudulent comments filed to the Federal Communications Commission’s electronic system amid the agency’s successful effort to repeal Barack Obama-era net neutrality rules. We’ve also written on how studies of ancient lava are complicating the science behind the extinction of the dinosaurs, how the great white shark’s DNA explains its daunting resilience, why the next president could declare a national emergency over climate change, one of the early internet’s biggest conspiracy theories, and what exactly lies at the end of the universe.

(A giant chain-link fence? The eye of God? The least accessible McDonald’s in existence? Or just more dang universe? You’ll have to read to find out.)

Beyond that, you can rifle through our Mobile World Congress 2019 coverage. Get started here:

