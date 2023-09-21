Final Fantasy XIV Gets Physical With a New Tabletop RPG

Based on the massively successful MMO RPG, Square Enix has announced the publication of the Final Fantasy XIV TTRPG. The Starter Set is available for preorder, and it includes a Player Book, Gamemaster Book, Premade Character Sheets, a Rules Summary & Strategy Guide, and 16 custom dice; a mix of both D20s and D6s. The Starter Set also includes an Encounter Map, Character Tokens, and Ability Markers.



The release coincides with A Realm Reborn’s 10th anniversary—the relaunch of the initially-troubled MMO that turned it into one of Square Enix’s biggest games— and is the first TTRPG to come out from the Final Fantasy franchise.

There’s no hint anywhere on the kind of system or gamestyle that the game will utilize, but it seems save to assume this will be a pretty classic, turn based, combat focused fantasy RPG. It seems very likely that this is a unique system, and I would be incredibly surprised if this was a hack of anything. I can’t tell anything from these promo photos, but despite the D20s looming large, I feel confident this isn’t going to be based around Dungeons & Dragons’ 5th edition . There’s not really a lot of additional information, but on the Starter Set page, the four premade characters included are four primary jobs from the game to fill a standard party makeup of Tank, Healer, and two DPS players: a Warrior, White Mage, Dragoon, and Black Mage.



While lighter versions will come with the Starter Set, but there are also two books shown as currently unavailable that will support the RPG —the Standard Rulebook and the Scenario & Gamemaster Guide. There is currently no information on when these will be released, but i f you really, really can’t wait to play a Final Fantasy-style game, I would recommend the ENNIE-winning Fabula Ultima, a fantastic TTRPG that has one of the best onboarding systems I’ve ever seen in a TTRPG.

The Final Fantasy XIV TTRPG Starter Set is available for preorder for $59.99, and will be released in May 2024.

