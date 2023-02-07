Praise Beebo, my friends. While a lot of familiar faces are returning for The Flash’s ninth season, it won’t just be the friends and family members of the Iris West clan. Showrunner Eric Wallace has revealed that the fan-favorite Legends of Tomorrow cast will make an appearance, almost certainly for the final time.



While this is wonderful news, it is somewhat bittersweet. Wallace said that he had hoped to spend two episodes of The Flash wrapping up Legends’ storyline—if you’ll recall, the show ended with everyone stuck in 1916 and arrested by the time police—but since Flash’s ninth season was limited to 13 episodes, his original plan was scuttled. As he told t he Nerds of Color podcast:

“[M]y original concept was to have at least one— if not a two-parter— that wrapped up Legends of Tomorrow. And you know, there will be a little crossover we get them back, we get them out of time jail, all these good things, Booster Gold, etc, etc. When we found out we only have 13 episodes, that was no longer possible. We barely have enough time to wrap up things with Barry and Iris’ upcoming family...”

So we have no idea how the Legends will make their appearance, or why, or what state they’ll be in (I’m assuming Barry won’t be wasting time rescuing them from time jail, however). But no matter what, it’ll be great to see them again one last time. When The Flash ends later this year, so will the Arrowverse. I’m sure we’ll be getting something approaching a proper send-off for these knuckleknobs, no matter how abbreviated it may be.

[Via Collider]

