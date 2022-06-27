Frank Grillo gets hunted by werewolves in our first look at Year 2. Are You Afraid of the Dark? returns with new footage. Plus, pictures from Westworld and the season finale of The Flash. To me, my spoilers!
Furiosa
Warner Bros. (via SFF Gazette) has released an official synopsis for the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel, Furiosa.
As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.
Fast X
Daniela Melchior shared a new behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Fast X on Instagram.
Year 2
Bloody-Disgusting has our first look at Year 2, the upcoming “Purge with werewolves” movie starring Frank Grillo, Katrina Law, and Lou Diamond Phillips as the head of the CDC.
The Summoned
A self-help retreat holds a supernatural secret in the trailer for The Summoned, heading to VOD on July 7.
Zombies 3
Alien cheerleaders invade monster-friendly Seabrook High in the trailer for Disney’s Zombies 3.
Karada Sadashi
Relatedly, Warner Bros. Japan has released a teaser for its live-action adaptation of the popular haunted high school manga Karada Sagashi.
Jurassic Domination
Military-trained dinosaurs with “a rudimentary knowledge of strategy” go wild in the trailer for The Asylum’s latest Jurassic World mockbuster, Jurassic Domination.
Chucky
Spoiler TV has titles for episodes two, five, six, and seven of Chucky’s second season.
Episode 2.02 - The Sinners Are Much More Fun
Episode 2.05 - Doll On Doll
Episode 2.06 - He Is Risen Indeed
Episode 2.07 - Goin’ To The Chapel
Jennifer Tilly also shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself with Gina Gershon and Don Mancini on the set of Chucky’s second season.
Doom Patrol
Spoiler TV additionally has titles for the entirety of Doom Patrol’s fourth season, revealing a potential encounter with the Scissormen.
Episode 4.01 - Hope Patrol
Episode 4.02 - Nostalgia Patrol
Episode 4.03 - Fame Patrol
Episode 4.04 - Youth Patrol
Episode 4.05 - Casey Patrol
Episode 4.06 - Butt Patrol
Episode 4.07 - Portal Patrol
Episode 4.08 - Orqwith Patrol
Episode 4.09 - Tomb Patrol
Episode 4.10- Immortimas Patrol
Episode 4.11 - Done Patrol
Episode 4.12 - Doom Patrol (Season Finale)
The Flash
Comic Book has photos from this week’s season finale of The Flash, “Negative, Part Two.” Click through for more.
Westworld
Memories are unlocked in the trailer for “Well Enough Alone,” next week’s episode of Westworld.
Spoiler TV additionally has photos from the episode. Head over there to see the rest.
Riverdale
Sabrina appraises a pair of “super cute” corpses in the trailer for this week’s episode of Riverdale.
The Girl in the Mirror
According to a new teaser, Netflix’s supernatural thriller series The Girl in the Mirror premieres August 19.
Are You Afraid of the Dark? Ghost Island
Finally, Nickelodeon has released a trailer for Ghost Island, the third season of its Are You Afraid of the Dark? revival premiering July 30, with Dean Isrealite (2017's Power Rangers) attached to direct.
Banner art by Jim Cook
