J.K. Simmons is Santa in Dwayne Johnson’s Red One. The Batman’s HBO Max spinoff for the Penguin will be set after the events of the movie. Plus, what’s coming on Stargirl, American Horror Story: NYC, and more. Spoilers now!



Godzilla and Kong

Crew gear spotted on the set of Godzilla vs Kong 2 appear to confirm the film’s title has been changed to Godzilla and Kong.

Red One

Dwayne Johnson shared a couple of photos of J.K. Simmons as Santa Claus in his upcoming Christmas action movie, Red One, on Instagram.

AWESOME & SO MUCH FUN to officially start the production of our new Christmas franchise, known as “RED ONE” 🎅🏼🎄🎁 ☃️ 😈 🎅🏾

And introducing the one and only, Santa Claus - played by the one and only Academy Award winner, JK Simmons - who can also pass as my twin. This is a massive globe trotting & fun movie that brings Christmas home to you and your families in a way that you’ve never seen before 🥰 🛷 🌍 ❤️ Directed by Jake Kasdan (director of our JUMANJI movies) Let’s shoot 🎬

Avatar: The Last Airbender

According to Variety, the new Avatar: The Last Airbender movie is scheduled for an October 10, 2025 release date.

Gale - Stay Away from Oz

“Broken by years of paranormal entanglement with a mystical realm,” a comatose Dorothy Gale is visited by her granddaughter in the trailer for Gale - Stay Away from Oz, another new horror movie based on a beloved public domain book series.

Gale - Stay Away From OZ (Official Trailer)

A Wounded Fawn

A museum curator makes the mistake of dating a serial killer in the trailer for A Wounded Fawn, coming to Shudder this December 1.

A Wounded Fawn - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Netflix has also released a trailer for its new animated adaptation of A Christmas Carol starring Luke Evans, Olivia Coleman, Jessie Buckley, and Jonathan Pryce.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol | Official Trailer | Netflix

The Penguin

During a recent interview with Variety, HBO Max head of original programming Sarah Aubrey confirmed The Penguin is set “immediately after the end of The Batman and temporally before the events of the second movie.”

Penguin will sit immediately after the end of The Batman and temporally before the events of the second movie. The show will come out in between the two movies. Now beyond that, it’s fun for the audience to know that it will be a bridge between the two, but the actual release date, I’m not at liberty to say. The goal of this is to show what Oz’s life is like and that’s very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can. As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions. It is a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It’s very much going to be about Gotham at that street level, because he’s not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have.

Stargirl

Starman go es solo in the synopsis for “The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton,” the November 30 episode of Stargirl.

SOLO MISSION — As the team devise a plan to deal with their latest threat, Sylvester (Joel McHale) takes matters into his own hands and leaves Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Pat (Luke Wilson) and the JSA fearing for what comes next. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Hunter Sansone and Alkoya Brunson also star. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Turi Meyer & Alfredo Septien (#312). Original airdate 11/30/2022.

Kung Fu

Meanwhile, Nicky “stumbles upon a devastating secret” in the synopsis for “Betrayal, ” also airing November 30.

BO’S PAST — Following an incident involving her parents, Nicky (Olivia Liang) stumbles upon a devastating secret. Elsewhere, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) gets creative at the restaurant, and Bo (guest star Ben Levin) faces demons from his past. Dean Lim directed the episode written by Michael Deigh (#308). Original airdate 11/30/2022.

The Winchesters

A demon abducts John and Mary’s next-door neighbor in the synopsis for “You’re Lost Little Girl,” the October 25 episode of The Winchesters.

FACE YOUR FEARS – When Mary’s (Meg Donnelly) next-door neighbor mysteriously goes missing, she and John (Drake Rodger) start digging into the disappearance. During their investigation, John unexpectedly reunites with someone from his past. Carlos (JoJo Fleites) and Ada (Demetria McKinney) bond as they stakeout a potential lead for the demon’s partner. Meanwhile, Latika (Nida Khurshid) taps into old folklore passed down from her family in hopes it helps Mary and John. Claudia Yarmy directed the episode written by Gabriel Alejandro Garza (#103). Original Airdate 10/25/2022.

Reginald the Vampire

Reginald the Vampire “finds himself in the middle of a love triangle” in the synopsis for his November 16 episode, “The Last Day of Our Acquaintance.”

Reginald finds himself in the middle of a love triangle and he navigates it to the best of his abilities.

Let the Right One In

Eleanor’s vampiric origins are revealed in the synopsis for “More Than You’ll Ever Know,” the November 21 episode of Let the Right One In.

The mystery of Eleanor’s origin story as a vampire is revealed.

American Horror Story: NYC

Finally, American Horror Story: NYC draws to a close with the trailer for next week’s two-part finale.

American Horror Story 11x09 & 11x10 “Requiem 1981/1987" Promo (HD) Season Finale | AHS: NYC

