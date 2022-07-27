Dan Trachtenberg teases Prey’s goopiness. Get a look at Jameela Jamil’s Titania in She-Hulk. Todd McFarlane promises that his long-in-the-making Spawn movie won’t turn into a long-in-the-making streaming show. Plus, a new look at Showtime’s Let The Right One In adaptation. Spoilers now!



Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Will Poulter revealed Adam Warlock is “effectively a newborn” in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3.

The first thing to confront is that I am very, very far from perfect. I think one of the cool things about this character is that James certainly allowed me to kind of explore Adam’s imperfections as well, while he orientates himself. He’s in his infancy at this point of the story, so he’s really trying to [orient] himself in this world as effectively a newborn.

Advertisement

Ant-Man &The Wasp: Quantumania

In conversation with Access, Peyton Reed stated Quantumania will “change the Marvel Cinematic Universe permanently.”

Kicking off Phase 5 is really exciting for us, because we’re the Ant-Man movies. It’s our third movie. It’s this trilogy now. But things happen in this movie that are going to change the Marvel Cinematic Universe permanently. And it’s fun for us that Scott Lang is at the center of that change.

Paul Rudd Promises EPIC Cameos In ‘Ant-Man’ 3

Prey

In conversation with Comic Book, Dan Trachtenberg revealed his version of the Predator will drip slime in a similar manner to the Xenomorphs of the Alien franchiise.

It was a couple of people driving (the mechanisms in the mask). There are two versions of the face, There was a stunt version that didn’t have any motion, that was a little bit, just a hair safer for Dane (DiLiegro, The Predator) to function. And there was another version that was just heavier on Dane because it had all the animatronics in it. And one of the things we added in this movie that strangely wasn’t, I don’t think was in the other Predator films, was goop. We brought in some alien goop, the stuff that we’ve seen the Alien movies. So the mandibles and the face and all that stuff just felt that much more violent and gross.

Bloody-Disgusting also has a few new images from the film. Click through to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spawn

During a recent interview with Comic Book, Todd McFarlane revealed he’s had “the conversation” about converting his long-threatened Spawn movie into a streaming series. However, he is personally against it.

What if one of the big networks come out and draw up a ton of cash and say they want to make it a streaming movie?My only hesitation for that kind of deal right now is that there’s no data that I can think of that somebody’s been able to build a [movie] franchise starting as a streaming [series]. [Franchises] start in the theaters, then you can do side movies, then you can go to a series spun off from it.

Advertisement

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Jameela Jamil shared a new photo of herself as Titania on Twitter.

Advertisement

The Sandman

A new featurette discusses The Endless in Netflix’s Sandman series premiering August 5.

The Sandman | The World of The Endless | Netflix

Let the Right One In

Finally, Showtime has released a new trailer for its series based on the Swedish vampire movie, Let the Right One In.

Let The Right One In (2022) Official Teaser | SHOWTIME

Banner art by Jim Cook



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.