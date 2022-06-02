Warner Bros. wants Todd Phillips back in the DC Universe. Go hands-on with a new preview of Netflix’s Wednesday Addams series. The CW’s Diggle-focused DC spinoff might still be happening. Plus, catch up with what’s been going on with Obi-Wan Kenobi, and more behind-the-scenes goofs from Rob Zombie’s Munsters. To me, my spoilers!



Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

James Gunn confirmed Daniela Melchior has joined the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 in a “small” but undisc losed role.

Advertisement

Gunn also denied fan rumors Melchior is playing Moondragon after photos of the actress in a bald cap surfaced online earlier this year.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $70 Apple AirPods Max Experience Next-Level Sound

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking provides theater-like sound that surrounds you﻿ Buy for $479 at Amazon Advertisement

Madame Web

According to Deadline, Isabela Merced (the upcoming Father of the Bride remake) has joined the cast of Madame Web in another undisclosed role.

Advertisement

The Exorcist

In conversation with Daily Blast Live, Ellen Burstyn revealed she’s already filmed her scenes for the upcoming Exorcist legacy sequel.

I’ve already shot the new version… nothing weird happened [on set]. There was a lot of weirdness on the first one.

Advertisement

Furiosa

Production has also officially begun on Furiosa, according to a tweet from Chris Hemsworth.

Advertisement

Unspecified Todd Philips DC Project

THR reports Todd Philips has been asked by Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav “to do more in the DC universe, potentially acting as an advisor though in an executive capacity. A knowledgeable source says Phillips and Zaslav have discovered a rapport, though Phillips is not an expert on the broader DC universe.”

Advertisement

Secret Headquarters

/Film also reports Owen Wilson’s upcoming superhero family comedy, Secret Headquarters, will now premiere exclusively on Paramount+.

Advertisement

The Munsters

Rob Zombie also shared more footage of The Munsters cast clowning around on set.

Advertisement

Justice U

According to Comic Book, the Arrowverse spinoff series starring John Diggle as a mentor to five burgeoning superheroes is still in development at the CW.

Advertisement

Wednesday

Thing appears in a new teaser for the upcoming Wednesday Addams series at Netflix.

Advertisement

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Finally, Disney+ has released a new Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer hastily synopsizing the events of the first three episodes.

Banner art by Jim Cook



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.