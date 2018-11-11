Photo: Counterclockwise from top left: Sam Rutherford (Gizmodo)/Elaine Thompson (AP)/Getty/Screenshot (C-Span

It’s been one hell of a week. From the 2018 midterms—in which races in Florida, Arizona, and Georgia are still being contested—to raging wildfires in California that are wiping entire communities off the map and continuing to rage, the news cycle has verged on impossible for any one person to process in its entirety.



Still, there’s a lot of other news that broke this week—and par for the course, Gizmodo reported on a bunch of other stuff well worth your attention. For example, how much human skin do you eat over the course of your lifetime? (I regret to inform you that it’s enough in the aggregate to maybe constitute cannibalism lite.) Is the VERY WEAK and NOT AT ALL LOYAL Jeff Sessions’ replacement as attorney general any better? (Um, probably not.) How will the midterms affect the House Science Committee? (Good news for once!) And what’s the deal with Hawaii’s controversial new telescope? (It’s complicated.)

Advertisement

All this and more, below:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maybe People Like the Home Button Remember how tech bloggers seemed so jazzed about the iPhone XR because it was like the very… Read more Read