Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny | John Williams

Having had the privilege of seeing Dial of Destiny (read the review here) I can confidently say that Williams has done it again. He’s crafted another layered, lyrical score complete with brand-new themes and beautiful uses of the originals. Uses that, when you hear them, will transport you back to your childhood.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens June 30.

