No matter what you thought of Jurassic World Dominion, there’s no denying how cool and alarmingly lifelike its dinosaurs are, a testament to the technical achievements that went into creating them. And surprise: it’s not all CGI! Learn more in io9's exclusive clip from the film’s upcoming home release.

Of course the Jurassic franchise has always been known for its groundbreaking special effects, but for the sequel trilogy’s final entry, things behind the scenes got bigger than ever before. In this clip from Jurassic World Dominion’s bonus features, you see production designer Kevin Jenkins, live-action dinosaurs supervisor John Nolan, and paleontology consultant Steve Brusatt discussing Giganotosaurus, aka “Giga-Bite,” Dominion’s huge new bad-guy dinosaur—portrayed in part by an appropriately gigantic animatronic.

Jurassic World Dominion’s home release (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital formats) is also, as you might guess, no small affair. Its special features include 14 minutes of new footage, an alternate opening, the short film Battle at Black Rock, and more. Here’s a list of all the bonus goodies included:

•EXTENDED VERSION–An extended cut of the film with 14 minutes of additional footage featuring more dinosaurs, action, iconic character moments, and an alternate opening.

•BATTLE AT BIG ROCK–Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the short film takes place one year after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in Big Rock National Park.

•A NEW BREED OF VFX–VFX supervisor David Vickery and the magicians at ILM discuss the incredible visual effects work featured in Jurassic World Dominion.

•DINOSAURS AMONG US: INSIDE JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION:

TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME-Cast and filmmakers discuss the evolution of the franchise and the special union of characters from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World; UNDERGROUND DINO MARKET-Join filmmakers for a tour of the amazing dino market set and discover how they brought it to life; MAYHEM IN MALTA-A behind-the-scenes look at the Atrociraptor rooftop chase and Owen’s harrowing motorcycle ride through the narrow streets and alleyways of Malta.

SCARY REAL SPIT TAKE: THE RETURN OF THE DILOPHOSAURUS-Live-action dinosaurs supervisor John Nolan and his team reveal how they created the impressive Dilophosaurus animatronic; INSIDE THE DIMETRODON-Learn how the filmmaking team operated the terrifying Dimetrodon animatronic and hear from Laura Dern and Sam Neill on what it was like working with it; CREATING A PLAGUE-Laura Dern and Bryce Dallas Howard discuss the enormous locusts featured in Jurassic World Dominion and the creature effects team reveals how they were created and deployed; PASSING THE BATA..N-Discover the craftsmanshipbehind the realistic-looking Beta animatronic and hear from Chris Pratt and Isabella Sermon on why they enjoyed working with it; GIGA-BITE-Go behind the scenes with the cast of Jurassic World Dominion as they are introduced to the biggest star of the film, the Giganotosaurus, for the very first time.

FINAL NIGHT-Witness the emotional final night of filming with the cast and crew of Jurassic World Dominion.

Jurassic World Dominion’s extended edition will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and digital starting August 16.

