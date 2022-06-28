Russell Crowe gets ready to exorcise in his next project. Susan Sarandon offers a Blue Beetle filming update. Adult Swim’s Uzumaki anime has been delayed again. Plus, Outlander casting, what’s coming next on The Orville, and more. Spoilers, away!



The Pope’s Exorcist

According to The Wrap, Russell Crowe is attached to star in The Pope’s Exorcist, a new horror film from Overlord director Julius Avery. It’s b ased on the allegedly true experiences of Father Gabriele Amorth, “the legendary Italian priest who performed over 100,000 exorcisms for the Vatican.”

Love Lies Bleeding

Deadline reports Katy O’Brian, Dave Franco, Ed Harris, and Jena Malone will star alongside Kristen Stewart in Loves Lies Bleeding, Rose Glass’s follow-up to Saint Maud, which is said to be “a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream” in the world of competitive bodybuilding . Whether the project contains additional genre elements remains uncertain.

Blue Beetle

Meanwhile, Susan Sarandon has officially wrapped filming on Blue Beetle.

And that’s a wrap on Victoria Kord!

Thor: Love & Thunder

During a recent press conference attended by /Film, Kevin Feige suggested there are still “plenty of other incarnations of Thor we have yet to see” in the MCU.

There are these things called comic books that have a lot of stories in them. And that’s where all of our stories come from. And if the question is, ‘Have you told all the great horror stories from the comics and movies?’ The answer is no. There are lots of them. And I’ve always said our interest in making additional stories is somewhat about continuing the character. It’s almost entirely about continuing the experience with the actor and being able to see — I think of all of our cast not as their individual characters, but as the Marvel Players, who within that character can grow and evolve and change. And if we look at the comics as our guide, there are plenty of other incarnations of Thor that we have yet to see.

Relatedly, a new Love & Thunder featurette looks back at Chris Hemsworth’s tenure in the role.

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder | Legacy of Thor Featurette

Nope

A new featurette hints at Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer’s sibling dynamic in Nope.

NOPE | OJ & Em

The Most Dangerous Game

Casper Van Dien enjoys hunting humans in another new adaptation of The Most Dangerous Game, this time with Judd Nelson, Tom Berenger, and Bruce Dern as victims and co-conspirators.

The Most Dangerous Game - Trailer

The Invitation

Nathalie Emmanuel realizes too late she’s the guest of honor at a vampire’s wedding reception in the trailer for The Invitation, co-starring Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen, Alana Boden, Courtney Taylor, Hugh Skinner, and Sean Pertwee.

THE INVITATION – Official Trailer (HD)

Outlander

Deadline reports Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips have joined the cast of Outlander’s seventh season as Rachel Hunter and Dr. Denzell Hunter, respectively. “Rachel and Denzell are Quakers whose quiet country life is changed when Young Ian (John Bell) arrives at their farm with a sick and injured William Ransom (Charles Vandervaart). Dr. Denzell Hunter has been trained in medicine in Boston and London. As a firm believer in liberty, he is preparing to join the Revolutionary Army as a surgeon. His younger sister Rachel is modest but shows flashes of a fiery spirit that attracts the admiration of both William and Young Ian.”

Uzumaki

Adult Swim’s Uzumaki anime has been delayed “in order to replicate the quality of the intricate designs and detailed line work of Junji Ito’s classic manga,” according to a recently released statement by its production team.

Stranger Things

A new Stranger Things poster teases Eleven’s showdown with Vecna.

Evil

Spoiler TV has photos from next week’s currently untitled episode of Evil. Click through for more.

Roswell, New Mexico

Secrets are revealed in the trailer for “You Get What You Give,” next week’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Roswell, New Mexico 4x05 Promo “You Get What You Give” (HD) Final Season

The Orville: New Horizons

Finally, the crew investigates an ancient alien temple in the trailer for this week’s episode of The Orville: New Horizons.

The Orville: New Horizons | Sneak Peek Episode 5 | A Tale of 2 Topas | Hulu

