The X-Men Rise and Ultimates Return in Marvel's 2024 Comics Plans

Marvel Comics likes to use either of the two big yearly Comic-Cons to reveal their big plans for the following year. 2023's been an eventful time for the publisher, and that momentum will be continuing throughout 2024 in some big ways—mainly as it pertains to the X-Men and the returning Ultimate Universe.



On the latter front, Marvel is bringing back the publishing line starting with three comics that’ll debut in early 2024. The first is the previously announced Ultimate Spider-Man (starting January 10) from Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto: per the logline, a new Spider-hero will rise up in a “bold new take” on the character following the events of the recently ended Ultimate Invasion. Marvel promises Hickman and Checchetto will deliver “a web of mystery and excitement” and “redefine the wall-crawler for the 21st Century.”

The following month on February 7, Bryan Hill and Stefano Casselli launch Ultimate Black Panther. Like Ultimate Spider-Man, this ongoing series will pick up from Ultimate Invasion and see the gods Khonshu and Ra—who form this universe’s version of Moon Knight—make a play at conquering Africa. The only thing standing in their way is the isolated nation of Wakanda and its protector, the Black Panther. Finally, Ultimate X-Men will launch on March 6 written and drawn by recurring cover artist (and Demon Days creator) Peach Momoko. In the press release, Marvel simply described Ultimate X-Men as “Momoko’s vision of mutantkind in the new Ultimate Universe.”

And speaking of mutants, they’re still going through it in the main Marvel universe. After the currently ongoing Fall of X wraps, the Krakoan saga will be concluded with a pair of five-issue miniseries. January 3's Fall of the House of X from Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck will see the X-Men make their “final stand” against their enemies like Orchis in what’s being billed the “darkest chapter” of the Krakoan saga. On January 10, Kieron Gillen and RB Silva’s Rise of the Powers of X will jump a decade in the future to show that era’s X-Men make their last stand against Orchis in a story “beyond time and space, with the rise of powers beyond our petty human intelligence.”



Interestingly, Marvel only had one real big Event story to tease for 2024 right now: Blood Hunt, which will be written by current Moon Knight scribe Jed MacKay and drawn by Pepe Larraz and Marte Garcia. As seen below, the promo pic sees Blade, Miles Morales, and the Avengers holding their own against a mob of vampires. (Some better than others, by the look of Iron Man and Vision.) The event will kick off some time next spring.

