Minnesota Offers Most Minnesotan Prizes Ever During Vaccine Drive

The governor of Minnesota has announced his state is offering free fishing licenses, free tickets to the State Fair, and plenty more to the first 100,000 residents who get vaccinated for covid-19 between now and June 30. T he complete list of freebies is the most Minnesotan thing you’ve ever seen, don’tcha know.



Ohio was the first state announce a big prize giveaway earlier this month—a lottery with five $1 million prizes available for any lucky residents who get vaccinated against covid-19 and have their name drawn. Ohio announced the winner of the first drawing on Wednesday, and still has $4 million more to give away, along with four more college scholarships for vaccinated kids 12 to 17 years old.

Ohio saw a huge surge in vaccinations after the lottery was announced, inspiring states like Oregon and Colorado to offer their own cash prizes, but states like Minnesota have decided to go a different route with their incentives. And what Minnesota’s prizes lack in cash they make up for in pure Minnesota-ness™.



“We’ve had great success in our state so far with more than 2.5 million Minnesotans fully vaccinated, and we want to build on that success and get the broad community protection needed for everyone to have the fun, safe summer they want,” Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said in a press release on Thursday.



“Whether it’s fishing, exploring our state parks, taking the family to a ball game or the Minnesota State Fair, we want to help get you there safely. So roll up your sleeves, make that vaccine appointment, and pick your reward, Minnesota—this is your shot to summer,” Walz continued.



The list of freebies, according to the governor’s website, are available to any Minnesota residents 12 years old and up who get their first vaccination shot between now and June 30. Minnesotans can register for the rewards online after getting the vaccination.

The complete list really is the pinnacle of Minnesota recreational activities, from Valley Fair amusement park and the Minnesota Zoo to the Mall of America and fishing licenses.



The full list of possible freebies is below:



Great Lakes Aquarium Pass

Eligible for one entrance to the Great Lakes Aquarium in Duluth. Valid until July 1, 2023. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Aquarium which will mail tickets to Minnesotans who select this option.

Mall of America Nickelodeon Universe Pass

Eligible for a 30-point ride pass at Nickelodeon Universe that can be redeemed through September 1, 2021. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to Mall of America who will send information to redeem the pass.

Minnesota Fishing License

Eligible for one individual Minnesota resident annual fishing license effective through February 2022. Must be redeemed by July 30, 2021. Recipient must be eligible to hold a Minnesota fishing license. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Department of Natural Resources which will reach out to Minnesotans to complete their fishing license application.

Minnesota State Parks Pass

Eligible for one Minnesota State Parks annual pass. Minnesotans will receive the pass in the mail from the Department of Natural Resources. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Department of Natural Resources which will mail the State Parks pass.

Minnesota Zoo Admission

Eligible for one adult admission at the Minnesota Zoo through September 8. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Minnesota Zoo which will email information in order for Minnesotans to redeem their admission.

Northwoods Baseball League Tickets

Eligible for one reserved ticket to attend a Northwoods League baseball game during the 2021 season. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the Northwoods League and Minnesotans will call the ticket office of the team they select and provide their full name and address for verification to reserve their ticket. Tickets are based on availability at the time of calling. Participating teams include the Rochester Honkers, Willmar Stingers, Mankato MoonDogs, St. Cloud Rox and the Duluth Huskies.

State Fair Tickets

Eligible for two admission tickets to the 2021 Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide recipients’ contact information to the State Fair which will email tickets no later than July 16, 2021.

Valleyfair Single-Day Admission

Valid for one Valleyfair admission ticket and the chance to purchase additional tickets for the same date at a discounted rate during the 2021 season. The Minnesota Department of Health will provide a unique code via email in order for Minnesotans to redeem this offer.

Visa Card

Eligible for a $25 Visa Card to be used anywhere Visa is accepted. Minnesotans will receive the cards by mail or email from the Minnesota Department of Health or a State of Minnesota Vendor.

Minnesota currently ranks 11th in the country for covid-19 vaccinations, with 44.86% of the eligible population fully vaccinated. The best performing state is Vermont, with 53.59% of the population vaccinated.



Minnesota hopes to get 70% of Minnesotans over the age of 16 vaccinated with at least one shot by July 1, according to Governor Walz. And if you only count Minnesotans 16 and over and include everyone who’s gotten just one shot, about 64% of Minnesotans have been vaccinated, according to Minnesota Public Radio.



If you’re in Minnesota and haven’t gotten vaccinated against covid-19 yet, now’s your time to shine. Aside from not potentially dying a painful death, you can even get some freebies out of it.

