Mrs. Davis' Full Trailer Reveals AI Nightmares and an Irreverent Quest for the Holy Grail

Betty Gilpin plays a nun facing down a virtual superpower in the new Peacock series from Watchmen's Damon Lindelof.

By
Cheryl Eddy
Image for article titled Mrs. Davis&#39; Full Trailer Reveals AI Nightmares and an Irreverent Quest for the Holy Grail
Image: Peacock

Peacock is sure feeling lonely now that Poker Face’s delightful first season is over, but Mrs. Davis will soon fill that “quirky dramedy hinging on a premise so out-there you can’t help but go with it” hole in the streamer’s heart. Behold the full trailer, which is full of nuns, AI weirdness, a holy quest, and... Bon Jovi?

Mrs. Davis | Official Trailer | Peacock Original

There are a lot of exciting elements at work here, including the fact that Betty Gilpin (GLOW, The Hunt) plays Simone—the nun who makes it her mission to take down the world’s most powerful AI—and that one of the minds behind the show is Damon Lindelof, who made HBO’s Watchmen and The Leftovers. Also, the idea of an all-knowing, all-seeing, eagerly chatty AI with the exceedingly bland name of “Mrs. Davis” holding the world under its virtual thumb is both wild and not entirely implausible.

Mrs. Davis is showrun by Tara Hernandez (The Big Bang Theory) and also stars Jake McDornan (Dopesick, The Right Stuff, What We Do in the Shadows) and Andy McQueen (Station Eleven). The series is making its world premiere at SXSW today, but if you didn’t make the trek to Texas, you can watch the first four episodes April 20 on Peacock.

