It’s only been a few hours since news broke that legendary comic book artist Neal Adams passed away yesterday at the age of 80, but the comic book industry has not marked his death quietly. Writers, artists, and more have flocked to Twitter to praise Adams, his work, his immense influence, and his tireless work on behalf of comic creators, all of which had a giant, indelible impact on the industry forever. Here are just some of those creators, along with notable fans like James Gunn and Guillermo del Toro, eulogizing Adams by remembering their interactions, thanking him for his work, and noting how significant he was and always will be.
Marvel Comics:
DC Comics:
Apple AirPods 3
Level up your earbud game
Apple has added premium features previously exclusive to its more luxurious AirPods Pro, such as spatial audio and water resistance.
Guillermo del Toro:
James Gunn:
Joe Quesada, former Editor-in-Chief of Marvel Comics: “There was a time in the world of comics when giants walked among us. A small handful still do, but today we lost one of the greatest. Our hearts go out to Neal’s family, and we want them to know that while the void he leaves behind will remain forever unfillable, it will serve as a reminder of all the joy and inspiration his work brought us and an epitaph of how much he changed the face of our industry. Godspeed, Neal.”
Jimmy Palmiotti, writer of Harley Quinn:
Tom King, writer of Batman:
Gail Simone, writer of Nightwing and Batgirl:
Tom Taylor, writer of Injustice: Gods Among Us:
Francesco Francavilla, artist on Detective Comics:
Fabian Nicieza, co-creator of Deadpool:
Kurk Busiek, creator of Astro City and Avengers writer:
Dan Panosian, Marvel and Image Comics artist:
Alex Ross, creator of Kingdom Come:
Rob Liefeld, Image Comics co-founder:
Cliff Chiang, artist on Paper Girls:
Jody Houser, writer on Faith:
Billy Tucci, creator of Shi:
Heather Antos, co-creator of Gwenpool:
Jock, artist on Judge Dredd and Detective Comics:
Jonathan Morris, writer of The League of Regrettable Superheroes:
Ron Marz, DC Comics artist:
Ande Parks, writer of Green Arrow:
Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.