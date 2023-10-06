Neil Gaiman Really Just Wants to Write

Neil Gaiman told t he Times that while he loved being active on the set of Good Omens, writing a new children’s book has stood in stark contrast to the many strictures of being on set: “I’ve realiz ed how much I don’t like showrunning. I love making stuff up. I love writing it down.”



While he’s “looking forward” to the next season of The Sandman, and hopes to be able to “write and make Good Omens [s eason] three ,” he said that he’s looking forward even more to paring down his responsibilities and “going back to being a bloke who writes books, poems, and things.”

“I love people. I love being on set and I love the casting and the scripting,” Gaiman said in the article. “I don’t love HR. I don’t love budgets. I don’t love dealing with a new batch of execs who have their own issues about stuff. I don’t love that place where art and commerce meet and crash into each other.”

Honestly, same. Currently, no new books from Gaiman have been announced. A new poem to benefit UNICEF, What You Need to Be Warm, is available for preorder.

