Ahead of the full trailer for Nimona (due next week), Netflix has released a teaser clip showing how the titular shape-shifting sidekick teamed up with the anti-hero of her story, Ballister Blackheart.

Absurdist, hilarious, and more than a little satirical, this little clip shows Nimona’s (Chloë Grace Moretz) first meeting with the disgraced knight Sir Ballister Blackheart (Riz Ahmed). We’ll have to wait a little while—next week, actually—to see Ambrosius Goldenloin (Eugene Lee Yang) in the full trailer but let me tell you, I am so excited for this adaption of N.D. Stevenson’s first publication to get it s time to shine.

It’s true what they say, you can’t keep a bad girl down. Or... however Nimona identifies in the film. Happy pride month, demons. Nimona will be available to stream on Netflix on June 30, and we’ll get to see more of the film next week, presumably during Netflix’s big “Tudum” news event.

