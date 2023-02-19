Open Channel: What'd You Think of Ant-Man & Wasp: Quantumania?

Two months into 2023, and Marvel Season has returned, folks! Coming up to the stage as the first salvo of MCU content for the year is a surprise entry: Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania. Originally set for 2022 before being kicked to summer 2023 and then swapping places with The Marvels’ February 2023 release date (which itself was recently pushed to November), Quantumania turns the microscope back over to Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) as they and their family get shrunk down into the Quantum Realm.



In previous phases, the Ant-Man flicks have been comfortably mid-phase fare due to their relative distance from the larger MCU goings on (at least until Scott and company get pulled into the Avengers’ orbit). But Quantumania noticeably bucks that trend; not only is it the first film of the Phase Five slate, its marketing has also been emphasizing the appearance of Kang, Jonathan Majors’ time traveling baddie who’s set to be the big threat of the Multiverse Saga. And amidst mixed reviews and reactions across the board, this is the big friction point surrounding Quantumania. Was an Ant-Man sequel sacrificed to lay the groundwork for some interdimensional adventures to come, or is this a genuine and natural evolution for two of the MCU’s tiny titans?

Well, that’s what this weekend’s Open Channel is for. Tell us your spoiler-heavy thoughts on what worked and what didn’t in Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania. What do you think this says about the Phase Five slate going forward? And more importantly...was it worth it to bring MODOK into this film? Tell us down in the comments below.

