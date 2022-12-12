My Hero Academia made the jump over to anime in 2016, just a few years after its manga debut, and has become one of the hottest superhero properties of the moment. Between three films, six seasons, and a handful of video games (plus an incoming crossover with Fortnite), Kohei Horikoshi’s superhero manga can only go higher. And what’s higher than getting a big budget movie?



We’ve known for awhile that a live-action adaptation of the series was in the works, but now it feels a little more real thanks to the news that the movie will eventually come to Netflix as directed by Alice in Borderland’s Shinsuke Sato and written by Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi). Netflix’s track record with live-action anime adaptations is currently a...mixed bag (to be nice about it), but that hasn’t stopped the streamer from announcing ones for One Piece, Gundam, and Yu Yu Hakusho.

Bringing anything animated over to live action often automatically puts a bad taste in folks’ mouths, reminding them of both how disrespected animation can be regarded as a medium and also that live-action remakes rarely have anything of their own to offer. Both Netflix and Disney catch flak for this, and that’ll definitely be the big topic of conversation here—My Hero is a series where much of its cast just looks visually weird to one degree or another in a way that live action couldn’t truly convey unless some details are streamlined or changed fairly significantly. Several primary characters have physical animal features, for instance, and one of the primary villains of the first season has purple smoke for a head. Given the state of VFX artists right now, and how sometimes Netflix’s live-action works can look a tad flat, there’s reason to not be enthused about this just yet.

Still, if there’s anything good that can come of this, it’s that the fancasting for the My Hero Academia movie will be very funny and deeply messed up. Let us know in the comments who you think would be a good awful fit for Netflix’s adaptation of the property. Personally, I’m rooting for Robert Pattinson to emo it up as Tokoyami.

