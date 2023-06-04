Superhero movies always come with a mountain of hype and expectations thrust upon them, but Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse came with all that and more. Its 2018 predecessor Into the Spider-Verse felt like such a breath air for superhero movies and animation in general that its subsequent praise and awards haul was genuinely surprising. And with each new glimpse of footage and new Spider-hero shown off, anticipation for the sequel has grown almost as much as Miles Morales himself has since we last saw him.

To no one’s surprise, Across the Spider-Verse has earned glowing acclaim on par with the first movie, if not more so. With praise once again heaped onto the animation, story, and pretty much everything else, it’s now pretty clear that the first film’s success was far from a fluke. In what’s going to be a pretty packed summer movie season overall, it’d be hard to argue that Across won’t end up a winner in some regard, whether that’s due to cultural impact or the awards it’ll more than likely eventually pick up towards the end of the year. Even the criticism of it being a two-parter (whose second installment, Beyond the Spider-Verse, is expected to drop in March 2024) doesn’t seem to matter all that much when everything else is taken into account.

There’s a lot to talk about with Across the Spider-Verse beyond its cliffhanger ending, and we want to know your thoughts. Let us know in the comments below what you thought of the sequel, who your favorite Spider was, or whether or not you could hear some of the dialogue at the theater you saw it in.

