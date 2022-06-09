Christophe Gans wants to help turn both Silent Hill and Fatal Frame into new movies (... again). Go behind the scenes with a new look at Nope. The Enterprise welcomes aboard a new nonbinary guest star in Strange New Worlds casting. Plus, Masters of the Universe will return for a revolution on Netflix. Spoilers, go!



Rebel Moon

Anthony Hopkins will lend his voice to Jimmy, “an impossibly sentient JC1435 mechanized battle robot and one-time defender of the slain King” in Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon. Snyder also shared a first look at the character, heralded simply by the word “HOPKINS,” as they should be.

Artemis

Deadline also reports Jason Bateman has exited the space race drama, Artemis, over unspecified “creative differences” with the project. Producer Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans are still attached to star.

Silent Hill/Fatal Frame

In a recent interview with Jeux Video (via VGC), Christophe Gans revealed he’s written a script for a new Silent Hill “unrelated to the previous two films.”

I’m currently working on it. There were the COVID-19 years which finally forced us to stay at home. I took the opportunity to write two scripts. The script for a new Silent Hill movie is totally independent from the two previous movies made and respects the way Silent Hill has evolved. I worked on a new Silent Hill which is a Silent Hill of the year 2023, since the film would be released next year… in 2023… and not a Silent Hill as I imagined it in 2006. It is a Silent Hill for today’s audiences while being ultra respectful of the saga. I am aware that Silent Hill is a very great video game franchise and a work of art in the noble sense of the term. The people who thought up Silent Hill put a lot of their guts into it. To know them well, they are extremely honest people. For me, it was important to design a Silent Hill in the light of the current public.

In the same interview, Gans also reveals he wrote a script for a Fatal Frame movie he hopes to release sometime in 2024.

Prey

In a new interview with Comic Book, director Dan Trachtenberg states the predator in Prey is a “different breed” of the species, hailing from “a different hemisphere” of its home world, Yautja Prime.

I think our Predator in my mind, not only does he exist, you know, 300 years before, but I think in sci-fi movie terms, time moves very slowly. If the way that Star Wars functions or even Star Trek, you know, it’s like 300 years. Ships aren’t suddenly like so different. But I think this guy’s perhaps from a different hemisphere of the planet and a little bit of a different breed. So even his look is a little new, it’s familiar, but new. So I’m excited for people, even for diehard fans, to really see something they hadn’t seen before.

Nope

A new featurette goes behind-the-scenes of Jordan Peele’s Nope.

The Bloody Man

A Nightmare on Elm Street: The Dream Master’s Lisa Wilcox and Tuesday Knight star in the trailer for The Bloody Man, a horror film similar to The Tale of the Ghastly Grinner, in which a monster is summoned from the pages of a comic book.

Masters of the Universe: Revolution

Netflix has confirmed that Powerhouse’s riff on the He-Man universe will continue with a new follow-up series Revolution, where Adam and Skeletor “face off like you’ve never seen them before.”

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Variety reports James Keitel (Big Sky) will appear in the June 16 episode of Strange New Worlds as Dr. Aspen, a nonbinary former Starfleet counselor “whose experiences on the Federation border prompted them to shift careers and work as a humanitarian aid worker.”

Demimonde

HBO is no longer moving forward with J.J. Abrams’ Demimonde a full four years after ordering it to series. According to THR, incoming CEO David Zaslav is “frustrated by the lack of output from Bad Robot’s $250 million overall deal” with the company, as well as the additional $200 million the series would theoretically need to produce.

Evil

Spoiler TV has photos from this Sunday’s (currently untitled) season premiere of Evil. Click through to see the rest.

Primal/Tuca & Bertie

The third season of Tuca & Bertie premieres July 1o at Midnight, while the long awaited second season of Genndy Tartavoksky’s Primal premieres July 21 on Adult Swim, according to BubbleBlabber.

Motherland: Fort Salem

Spoiler TV also has a brief synopsis for “Oh Elayne...,” the third episode of Motherland: Fort Salem’s final season.

With the Cession Marshal on their heels, the unit splits up; Tally, Abigail and Adil meet an ally.

Superman & Lois

Superman loses his powers in the trailer for “World War Bizzare” airing June 21.

Tom Swift

Meanwhile, Tom Swift runs security at a big tech event in the trailer for next week’s episode, “...And Nine Inches of Danger”.

Vinland Saga

Finally, the viking anime Vinland Saga returns for a second season next year.

