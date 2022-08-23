Creator Neil Gaiman sounds a little peevish that Netflix hasn’t renewed The Sandman TV series for another season yet. The bloodbath at HBO Max continues, including Bruce Timm and J.J. Abrams’ upcoming Batman animated series. Plus, showrunner Erik Kripke teases the first episode of the fourth season of The Boys. Watch out for spoilers!



Planet of the Apes

Deadline reports It’s Owen Teague has been cast as “the lead primate” in Wes Ball’s upcoming entry in the Planet of the Apes franchise.

Driftwood

HBO Max has canceled further production on its animated space opera, Driftwood according to Variety.

Merry Little Batman/The Amazing World of Gumball: The Movie/The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie/Bye Bye Bunny: A Looney Tunes Musical/Did I Do That to the Holidays? A Steve Urkel Story

HBO Max has also canceled its planned Damien Wayne and Steve Urkel Christmas movies, the Amazing World of Gumball movie and two Looney Tunes projects starring Daffy, Porky and Bugs Bunny. However, “Warner Bros. Animation will continue production” on the films while “they are shopped to other outlets.”

Rebel Moon: Part 2

According to Variety, Zack Snyder’s upcoming sci-fi film Rebel Moon is already planning a sequel after receiving “$16.6 million in California tax credits.” The outlet notes both Rebel Moon films are currently “projected to cost $83 million apiece just in ‘qualified’ in-state spending, which excludes ‘above the line’ costs like actor and director salaries.”

Pinocchio

Disney’s live-action Pinocchio will now premiere September 8 on Disney+.

Insidious 5

Production has officially wrapped on Insidious 5 according to both director/star Patrick Wilson and his partner Dagmara Domincyzk on social media.

Something in the Dirt

Meanwhile, two neighbors decide to document the portal to another dimension they’ve found inside their apartment building in the trailer for Benson and Moorehead’s latest, Something in the Dirt.

SOMETHING IN THE DIRT - 2022 - Teaser Trailer

Batman: Caped Crusader

HBO Max has additionally canceled its new Batman animated series from Bruce Timm and J.J. Abrams. However, “Warner Bros. Animation will also “continue production while [the project] is shopped to other outlets.”

The Sandman

Neil Gaiman also confirmed The Sandman will be shopped to other networks, should Netflix decide not to move forward with a second season.

The Boys

The season premiere of The Boys’ fourth season is titled “Department of Dirty Tricks,” according to Eric Kripke on Twitter.

Roswell, New Mexico

A conflicted Liz makes a fateful decision in the trailer for “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane,” next week’s penultimate episode of Roswell, New Mexico.

Roswell, New Mexico 4x12 Promo “Two Sparrows in a Hurricane” (HD) Final Season

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

Finally, the name “She-Hulk” is christened by the media in a new trailer for this week’s episode.

