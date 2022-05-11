The Omen prequel has found its director. Westworld season 4 adds another big name to its roster. The Boys’ college supes spinoff has had another cast shakeup. Plus, Syfy un-cancels SurrealEstate, and the CW is still trying to make that Powerpuff Girls show. Spoilers now!



Scream 6

Variety reports Scream 2022 stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega are all confirmed to return for Scream 6.

The First Omen

Deadline also reports Arkasha Stevenson (Legion, Brand New Cherry Flavor, Channel Zero: Butcher’s Block) will make her feature debut with The First Omen, an official prequel to the 1976 original co-written with Tim Smith. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

John Wick, Chapter 4

In conversation with THR, Chad Stahelski revealed the next John Wick movie is “designed backward” from “finding new and interesting ways to have [the character] suffer.”

We keep finding new and interesting ways to have John Wick suffer. That’s where the action comes from. Figure out how to make him suffer, and then design backward.

Jurassic World: Dominion

An official Jurassic World: Dominion tie-in website allows you to track escaped dinosaurs around the world by species.

The Passenger

Oblivious to the fact she’s patient zero of the zombie apocalypse, a group of ride-sharing strangers rush a woman who can control her own intestines to the hospital after running her over with a Winnebago in the trailer for The Passenger, coming to VOD June 28.

Westworld

According to TV Line, Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) has joined the cast of Westworld’s fourth season in a currently undisclosed role.

Chucky

Entertainment Weekly reports Devon Sawa will play a third, “brand-new character” in Chucky’s second season, following the deaths of season one’s twin brothers, Logan and Lucas Wheeler. The announcement is said to come from a letter to Sawa written by Chucky, himself.

Dear Gavin Sawa, I hope this email finds you well, I just want you to know that the only reason that you’re here is because I allowed it. Have a great season 2. Love, Chucky. P.S. Just kidding, you suck.

Untitled The Boys Spinoff

Meanwhile, Deadl ine reports London Thor has replaced Reina Hardesty in the upcoming, superhero-focused spinoff of The Boys. Derek Luh, Asa Germann and Shelley Conn have additionally joined the cast in undisclosed roles.

The Boys

Relatedly, the gang dress like exterminators in a new photo from season three.

SurrealEstate

In an unprecedented move, Syfy has “un-canceled” SurrealEstate. A third season is expected to air sometime next year. [TV Line]

Shining Vale

Starz has also renewed Shining Vale for a second season. [Spoiler TV]

The Powerpuff Girls

According to TV Line, the CW’s live-action Powerpuff Girls “is still in some stage of re-development” at the network.

Legacies

The final three episodes of Legacies’ fourth season will now air next month between June 2 and June 16.

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Cartoon Network will air the Aquaman: King of Atlantis HBO Max miniseries May 14 at 4PM.

Roswell



Finally, KSiteTV has a new poster and synopsis for the fourth season of Roswell, premiering June 6 on The CW.

With Liz Ortecho (Jeanine Mason) and Max Evans (Nathan Dean) finally able to best Max’s clone, Mr. Jones, at the end of Season 3, it seems a bit of happiness is finally ahead for them. Little do they know, a new threat is emerging down in Careyes, Mexico when a naked alien is brought to an American scientist (Shiri Appleby) in a nearby cantina. As this mysterious new alien is set on a collision course with our heroes, we’ll discover that Mr. Jones might be gone, but his vile plan for two worlds might just live on. Meanwhile, our couples contemplate new crossroads and definitions of their relationships. A new mystery that mimics the crash of ’47 in Roswell forces Alex Manes (Tyler Blackburn) and Michael Guerin (Michael Vlamis) to balance personal goals and undercover work; Maria’s (Heather Hemmens) potential cure for her regenerative disease comes with a shocking twist; and Dallas (Quentin Pilar), Isobel (Lily Cowles) and Kyle (Michael Trevino) contemplate new layers of how their families might all be connected. All these new revelations unfold as our sleepy town of Roswell, New Mexico gets woken up by a daring daylight bank robbery where mysteriously not a single dollar is touched. But what was taken just might shed new light on the crash from ’47 and what Max Evans’ true purpose has been all along.

Banner art by Jim Cook

