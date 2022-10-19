Sexy Cat Women

Divine Feline here is a sexy version of the ancient Egyptian cat-headed goddess Bastet, which is actually a pretty clever idea for a Halloween costume, and giving her an ankh motif seems to have some mythological legitimacy (even if Starline calls it an “aunk” on multiple occasions). Giving her the DC Comics anti-hero Catwoman’s black bodysuit, on the other hand, is the mark of a coward who doesn’t trust their costume, or the company just had millions of spare Catwoman outfits sitting in their warehouse. Still, it’s a masterpiece compared to the egregious crime that is DollsKill’s Cat Attack in which only the breasts are exposed. The awful mask really completes the look, if by complete you mean “Boob Nightmare.” If you’re thinking about purchasing this, please do yourself and everyone else a favor and cut out the chest of literally any other costume, or go out on Halloween nude.

