John Carpenter teases something a little different for Halloween Ends. Get a glimpse of Lucifer from Netflix’s Sandman. Meet the wild villains of the new Resident Evil show. Plus, what’s coming on Tom Swift and Riverdale. To me, my spoilers!



Encanto 2



According to Adassa in a recent Instagram story, Encanto is “preparing for its next amazing phase.”

Uncharted 2

Meanwhile, the latest edition of The Ankler (via Comic Book) reports an Uncharted sequel is also now in development at Sony.

Yes, Uncharted is a franchise now. Sony hasn’t officially confirmed a sequel, but the film did pretty respectable pandemic business, taking in $400 million worldwide, and [Tom] Holland has discussed the likelihood of a sequel in past interviews. The studio has been unusually quiet, but seeing as how Uncharted is currently the third-highest-grossing video game adaptation domestically, and the fourth-highest-grossing worldwide, you can safely assume another Nathan Drake adventure is in the works. Ultimately, it’s [Sony Pictures CEO Tom] Rothman’s call, but in his President’s Day memo to colleagues, he seemed excited about another installment.

Spider-Man 4

The same Ankler report also states “plans are in motion” for a fourth Spider-Man movie starring Tom Holland.

Okay, so Sony may not have the biggest bench in terms of franchises, but it wisely made a deal with Marvel Studios to get its marquee character Spider-Man into the MCU, which helped make the studio’s solo Spidey movies must-sees, even more so. And while plans are in motion for another Spidey trilogy starring Tom Holland, I don’t believe he has actually signed a deal yet, so those plans remain unofficial for now. That said, I’m sure that more Spidey adventures with Holland are a top priority for Rothman & Co., which is also counting on him as the anchor of its budding Uncharted franchise as well.

Halloween Ends

In a new interview with Syfy, John Carpenter described Halloween Ends as a “departure” from David Gordon Green’s previous two movies.

Well, it’s Halloween, and it ends. You’ll see it’s a departure from the others. It’s interesting. Dave is a really good director. I love working with him.

Luck

Skydance Animation has released a trailer for its new movie about the “Land of Luck” at Apple TV+.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds



Appearing as a guest on the 7th Rule podcast (via Trek Movie), Strange New Worlds writer and co-executive producer Davy Perez revealed Hemmer actor Bruce Horak will eventually return to the show in a different role.

The thing we’re allowed to say is that Bruce Horak…his relationship with Trek is not over. We really love him. And Star Trek has a long tradition of reusing actors. There are plenty of people that you fall in love with and you’re like, ‘Well, they were an alien, they could be another alien, they could be without the makeup because they were an alien.’ So whatever it is in the future, we know his relationship with Star Trek is not over.

Star Trek Writer Reveals Bruce Horak Will Return To Star Trek

Sandman

Empire Magazine has a new photo of Gwendoline Christine’s Lucifer in Sandman.

Moonhaven

Spoiler TV has a very brief synopsis for “The Seeker,” the first season finale of Moonhaven.

In the season finale, Truelune is tested like never before.

Roswell, New Mexico

Spoiler TV also has synopses for “Kiss From a Rose” and “Dig Me Out,” the July 18 and 25 episodes of Roswell, New Mexico.

Kiss From a Rose POWERLESS- Liz (Jeanine Mason) turns to Shivani (guest star Rekha Sharma) for help finding scientific answers while Bonnie (guest star Zoe Cirpes) looks to Max (Nathan Dean) for protection. Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Trevino) and Isobel (Lily Cowles) deal with the fallout of their actions. The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Tyler Blackburn, Heather Hemmens and Amber Midthunder. Michael Grossman directed the episode written by Sarah Tarkoff & Steve Stringer (406). Original Airdate 7/18/2022.

Dig Me Out WHAT IS BEST FOR WHO? – Liz (Jeanine Mason) and Max (Nathan Dean) have a major disagreement prompting her to turn to Rosa (Amber Midthunder) for guidance and Maria (Heather Hemmens) struggles to connect to her mother’s spirit. The series also stars Michael Vlamis, Lily Cowles, Tyler Blackburn and Michael Trevino. Eric Sherman directed the episode written by Isabel Nelson & Joel Thompson (#407). Original airdate 7/25/2022.

Tom Swift

Tom Swift finds the last capsule piece in the synopsis for “Tom Swift and the Night to Remember” airing July 26.

DINNER PARTY – Tom (Tian Richards) continues his search for the last capsule piece which leads him to an interesting situation with Susannah (guest star Elizabeth Cappuchino). He also learns some information about his childhood that he was never supposed to know. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray) and Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) uncover Congressmen Eskol’s (guest star Ward Horton) hidden agenda. Andi Behring directed the episode written by Erika Harrison (#109). Original airdate 7/26/2022.

Riverdale

Archie squares off with Percival in the synopsis for “The Stand,” airing July 24.

GOOD VS. EVIL — When Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica’s (Camila Mendes) attempt to negotiate with Percival (guest star Chris O’Shea) doesn’t go as planned, the forces of good and evil finally face off, leading to some unexpected revelations. Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Charles Melton, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Cierra Glaude directed the episode written by Danielle Iman & Evan Kyle (#621). Original airdate 7/24/2022.

Resident Evil

A new Resident Evil featurette discusses the series’ characters and monsters.

Evolving Resident Evil | Netflix

Birdgirl

Finally, Birdgirl struggles with a sexy supervillain in a clip from next week’s episode.

Birdgirl | S2E5 Sneak Peek: Birdgirl Crushes on Kaptain Khaos | adult swim

