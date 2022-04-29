Back in February, current Spider-Man Tom Holland made the surprising and surprisingly weird announcement that one of the three Spider-Men in No Way Home—which includes previous Spideys Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with Holland, of course—wore a fake ass underneath their superhero costumes while filming the movie. Now Garfield has come forward to say his keister was authentic, but there’s just one problem: Andrew Garfield is a liar.



To refresh your memory, Holland revealed this scandalous secret on Late Night With Seth Myers, saying, “I’m not gonna tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit. You can figure out that for yourselves.“ Last night, however, Garfield visited Myers’ talk show and was asked about asses. His response: “All I know is that I am totally unmodified.”

That’s great and all, but I trust Garfield about as much as I could websling him. He spent what seems like eons in the lead- up to the premiere of No Way Home denying rumors that he would be reprising his role as Peter Parker in the film. That’s not necessarily indicative that Garfield is an inherently deceitful person, given that Marvel Studios would likely have given him the ol’ Gwen Stacy treatment if he’d let the big secret out. The issue is that Garfield has also said on multiple occasions how much he enjoyed lying to people about his involvement in No Way Home. Certainly, it seems he enjoyed himself enough that we can’t truly trust anything the actor says. He’s the boy who cried wolf.

Frankly, I believe Andrew Garfield lied his ass off so hard he had to wear a fake one.

