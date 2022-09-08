Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan came out in 1982. Now, 40 years later, its writer- director , Nicholas Meyer, returns to Star Trek to tell the story of Khan and his followers on Ceti Alpha—before the events of the film— in Star Trek’s first scripted podcast. Meyer announced the podcast alongside Paramount+’s Star Trek Day. Alex Kurtzman, Aaron Baiers, Trevor Roth, and Rod Roddenberry will serve as executive producers.

According to a press release, t he story will “examine what happened in the years after Captain Kirk left Khan on the untamed world of Ceti Alpha V.” In classic Trek lore, Khan is a genetically enhanced superhuman who, in the ‘ 90s, briefly ruled over much of the Earth. He blames Kirk for the death of his wife and sets off on a quest for revenge.

“Nick made the definitive Trek movie when he made Wrath, and we’ve all been standing in its shadow since,” Kurtzman said in a press release . “Forty years have offered him a lot of perspective on these extraordinary characters and the way they’ve impacted generations of fans. Now he’s come up with something as surprising, gripping and emotional as the original, and it’s a real honor to be able to let him tell the next chapter in this story exactly the way he wants to.”

Additionally, Star Trek: The Pod Directive has been renewed for a third season. The in-depth interview show offers unparalleled access to Star Trek luminaries, celebrity super-fans, and behind-the-scenes creative professionals. It’s hosted by Tawny Newsome (Star Trek: Lower Decks) and Paul F. Tompkins.

