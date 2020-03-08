We come from the future
Stressed Pooches, Global Outbreak, and Immortality: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

Alyse Stanley
Clockwise from top left: Angelica Alzona (Gizmodo); Josh Plueger/U.S. Air Force; Elena Scotti (Photos: Getty Images, AP, Shutterstock); Getty
Clockwise from top left: Angelica Alzona (Gizmodo); Josh Plueger/U.S. Air Force; Elena Scotti (Photos: Getty Images, AP, Shutterstock); Getty

With all this talk about the spread of COVID-19, I would blame you if you’re considering staying inside and away from people (more than usual, at least) until all this blows over. I know I am. Thankfully, if voluntary house arrest is in your future, the good folks at Gizmodo have plenty of amazing coverage to keep you busy in the meantime.

As part of Forever Week, reporters dove into the subject of eternal life both in terms of your human flesh bag and the entirely digital impression you leave online. We also covered how libraries could be e-book repositories if publishers didn’t’ gum up the works, the best Star Wars moments of the Disney era, how this novel coronavirus outbreak has tanked global oil demand, and why your dog is probably more stressed than you think they are.

Alyse Stanley

Gizmodo weekend editor. Freelance games reporter. Full-time disaster bi.

