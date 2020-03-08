Stressed Pooches, Global Outbreak, and Immortality: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

best of the week

Filed to: best of the week

Clockwise from top left: Angelica Alzona (Gizmodo); Josh Plueger/U.S. Air Force; Elena Scotti (Photos: Getty Images, AP, Shutterstock); Getty

With all this talk about the spread of COVID-19, I would blame you if you’re considering staying inside and away from people (more than usual, at least) until all this blows over. I know I am. Thankfully, if voluntary house arrest is in your future, the good folks at Gizmodo have plenty of amazing coverage to keep you busy in the meantime.



As part of Forever Week, reporters dove into the subject of eternal life both in terms of your human flesh bag and the entirely digital impression you leave online. We also covered how libraries could be e-book repositories if publishers didn’t’ gum up the works, the best Star Wars moments of the Disney era, how this novel coronavirus outbreak has tanked global oil demand, and why your dog is probably more stressed than you think they are.

Advertisement

Check out all that and more below:

How Deadly Is COVID-19? With over 90,000 cases of the novel coronavirus confirmed worldwide and over 3,000 reported… Read more

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

How Humanity Could Last Forever Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from… Read more

Advertisement