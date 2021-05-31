The Squad’s going on one hell of a trip in their new movie. Screenshot : Warner Bros.

Martin Freeman’s getting ready for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Production begins on Shazam: Fury of the Gods. The Rock teases Jungle Cruise. Plus, what’s to come on all the DC/CW shows, and a new look at the Fantasy Island reboot. Spoilers, assemble!



Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Martin Freeman described the Wakanda Forever script as “very good” in a recent interview with Metro.

I’ve read the script. It’s very good and we will be doing it at some point I guess in the next several months. I’ll be going to the States and doing that. But I’m very excited about it, yeah.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

Zachary Levi confirmed production has officially begun on the Shazam! sequel in Atlanta, Georgia.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods is officially underway! So grateful to @wbpictures @newlinecinema @dccomics et al for seeing the 16 year old inside me and believing he could be their Big Red Cheese. Actual 16 year old me would be shitting himself if he knew what his future was gonna hold. I legit sit around and just feel overcome with gratitude when I allow myself to look back thru my life and see all the countless blessings. The unearthly and immense amount of protection, provision, and providence God has orchestrated in my life. All of you, my friends and family who have lifted me up and supported me since I was doing school and community theater. You’ve known me since I was 16. We did it y’all. We’re doing it. And honestly, wouldn’t I just shit myself?? 🙃 Well, I know one thing for sure. 16 year old me would be straight up rockin these kicks. Ain’t no doubt. They’d be right next to my @airwalk ‘s made out of Tennis ball material. If you know, you know. 🤘😎🤘 @shazammovie (Sneaks by @geekyblinders 👟) #lightningwithmyhands #cannedheatinmyheels

The Suicide Squad

A new photo from James Gunn sees Bloodsport, Ratcatcher 2 and Polka Dot Man escort the Thinker while undercover in Corto Maltese —a politically tumultuous island first referenced in The Dark Knight Returns and has since been an easter egg in multiple DC adaptations, from Batman to Arrow.

Jungle Cruise

Dwayne Johnson also shared a new Jungle Cruise poster on Instagram.

So damn cool to see you all this HYPED for our epic JUNGLE CRUISE 🚢 🗺🌍 Reactions to our new trailer have been 🔥🔥🔥🙏🏾!! Emily and I can’t wait to lead our global campaign and have you join us for the most FUN ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME!!!

Hype is real.

Anticipation is building! ALL ABOARD... but BEWARE ☠️☠️😈 #Disney #JUNGLECRUISE IN THEATERS JULY 30TH WORLDWIDE and Premier Access on Disney+ 🌍

Superdeep

A research team exploring the Kola Superdeep borehole awaken the ultimate evil in the trailer for Superdeep, coming to Shudder June 17.

Legends of Tomorrow

Legends of Tomorrow does Enemy Mine in the synopsis for “Bishop’s Gambit” airing June 13.

SECRETS – Mick (Dominc Purcell) takes the Waverider and Kayla (guest star Aliyah O’Brien) to try and find Sara (Caity Lotz), but these enemies find themselves needing each other to survive after landing on the possible planet Sara is being held captive. After a report of an Alien attack, the Legends return to their new headquarters, Constantine’s (Matt Ryan) manor, where both Spooner (Lisseth Cahvez) and Astra (Olivia Swann) try to connect to the Alien. Zari is (Tala Ashe) suspicious of Constantine’s behavior, but isn’t surprised when she learns the truth. Meanwhile, Sara devises a plan to escape by using her charm to win over Bishop (guest star Raffi Barsoumian), but she learns something more disturbing. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, Matt Ryan and Shayan Sobhian also star. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by James Eagan & Emily Cheever (606). Original airdate 6/13/2021.

Batwoman

A “familiar foe” comes to Gotham in the synopsis for “Rebirth” — the June 13 episode of Batwoman.

CAN’T LET IT GO – When a familiar foe descends upon Gotham, Batwoman (Javicia Leslie) and Mary (Nicole Kang) find they must rely on each other more than ever. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a has a new mission – and gets an unexpected ally to join her. Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy and Camrus Johnson. Michael Allowitz directed the episode written by Daniel Thomsen (#216). Original airdate 6/13/2021.

The Flash

Cecile becomes trapped in a “psychic prison” in the synopsis for “Masquerade” airing June 15.

CECILE IS TRAPPED - Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) is forced to confront her past in order to break free from a psychic prison. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) takes over for Cisco but makes a mistake that puts Barry (Grant Gustin) in serious danger. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) investigates Kristen Kramer’s old military ties and discovers an unsettling truth. Rachel Talalay directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Christina M. Walker (#713). Original airdate 6/15/2021.

Superman & Lois

Lana seeks help from Lois and Clark in the synopsis for “O Mother, Where Art Thou?” also airing June 15.



FAMILY - Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) reaches out to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) when Kyle (Erik Valdez) starts behaving strangely. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) opens up to Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarette) storms out after accusing her mom of always covering for her dad. Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star. (#110). The episode was directed by Harry Jierjian and written by Adam Mallinger. Original airdate 6/15/2021.

Charmed

Maggie and Macy travel forward in time in the synopsis for “Schrodinger’s Future” airing June 18.

WHAT THE FUTURE HOLDS - Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) has a disturbing vision, forcing her and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) to pay a visit to the future. Mel (Melonie Diaz) and Harry (Rupert Evans) struggle with challenging new circumstances. Also starring Poppy Drayton. Stuart Gilliard directed the episode written by Bianca Sams and Blake Taylor (#315). Original airdate 6/18/2021.

Legacies

Hope, Josie and Lizzie are trapped in a “sci-fi nightmare” in the synopsis for “A New Hope” airing June 17.

HALLUCINATIONS - Stuck in a hallucination, Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Josie (Kaylee Bryant) and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) are forced to find their way out of a sci-fi nightmare. Elsewhere, Alaric (Matthew Davis) sends MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee) and Jed (Ben Levin) on a team building mission. Leo Howard also stars. Brett Matthews directed the episode written by Brett Matthews & Thomas Brandon (#315). Original airdate 6/17/2021.

Van Helsing

An abandoned mine caves-in on our heroes in the trailer for “Deep Trouble” — next week’s episode of Van Helsing.

Fantasy Island

Finally, Fox has released a teaser trailer for this summer’s Fantasy Island reboot starring Roselyn Sanchez as Mr. Roarke’s granddaughter.

