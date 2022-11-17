Idina Menzel sings in a new look at Disenchanted. Go behind the scenes of David Harbour’s holiday horror m ovie Violent Night. Plus, the return of Escape From New York is on the cards, and learn what’s coming on the penultimate episode of Stargirl. To me, my spoilers!



Escape From New York 3

According to a new report from Giant Freakin Robot, Kurt Russell will return for a third Snake Plissken movie from Scream directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella.

Streets of Rage

Meanwhile, Coming Soon reports Lionsgate is attached to produce a movie based on Sega’s 1991 Streets of Rage beat ‘em up video game franchise, which will be written by John Wick’s Derek Kolstad.

The DCEU

Sylvester Stallone also confirmed to Comic Book that he’ll return to voice King Shark in future DC projects.

Yes, for sure. I think James has been very generous… He and I are pretty tight. So if there’s an opportunity… I love him, he’s great.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

According to FilmRatings.com, Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been rated PG-13 for “sequences of action and violence, and language.”

The Boogeyman

Relatedly, Rob Savage’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Boogeyman has also been rated PG-13 for “terror, violent content, teen drug use, and some strong language.”

Disenchanted

Idina Menzel performs “Love Power” in the latest TV spot for Disenchanted.

Love Power | Disenchanted | Disney+

Violent Night

David Harbour takes us behind the scenes of his “violent Santa Claus movie” in a new featurette for Violent Night.

Violent Night - “A Look Inside”

Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol takes a page from Hieronymous Bosch on a new poster for season four, courtesy of Spoiler TV.

National Treasure: Edge of History

Coming Soon also has a poster for the new National Treasure TV series at Disney+.

The Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has photos from this week’s series finale of The Walking Dead. Click through to see the rest.

Pennyworth

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Rag Trade,” this week’s episode of Pennyworth. More at the link.

Stargirl

Finally, Starman reclaims his staff from Courtney in the trailer for “The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton,” the penultimate episode of Stargirl.

DC’s Stargirl 3x12 Promo “The Last Will and Testament of Sylvester Pemberton” (HD) Final Season

