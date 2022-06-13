Somehow, a new Duke Nukem movie is on the way. And so is a new take on the Headless Horseman! Scream 6 wants to relocate to the Big Apple. Plus, those crazy kids on Riverdale fight biblical plagues, and this week’s Evil deals with a big ol’ sex demon. Spoilers, away!



Duke Nukem



THR reports a Duke Nukem movie is now in development at Legendary Entertainment from Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

Advertisement

Sleepy Hollow



According to Deadline, Paramount plans to produce a new Headless Horseman movie written and directed by Lindsay Beer— the first-time director behind the upcoming Pet Sematary prequel. Details on the plot are not available at this time.

Scream 6

In the grand tradition of Jason Takes Manhattan, Bloody-Disgusting reports Scream 6 will be set in New York City.

Advertisement

Knock at the Cabin

Production has wrapped on M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin.

Advertisement

Thor: Love and Thunder

A TikTok ad for Thor: Love & Thunder introduces Thor, Valkyrie, Mighty Thor and Korg with new footage.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, listings from AMC and Cineworld suggest the movie will run just under two hours.

Advertisement

Piranha Women

Full Moon Features does it again with the trailer for its latest opus, Piranha Women.

TV Line reports Schmigadoon! has been renewed for a second season at Apple TV+. Retitled Schmicago!, season two will see the return of Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) as they explore the “the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals” in the mysterious city of Schmicago.

Advertisement

The Boys

Coming Soon now confirms The Boys has been officially renewed for a fourth season at Amazon.

Advertisement

Untitled The Boys Spinoff

Speaking of, Coming Soon has set photos from the upcoming spinoff series providing our first look at Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Golden Boy. Click through to have a look.

Advertisement

The Flash

The Flash is “still reeling from everything that just happened” in the synopsis for his eighth season finale, “Negative, Part Two. ”

SEASON FINALE - With The Flash (Grant Gustin) still reeling from everything that just happened, the rest of the team rallies to support him when he needs it the most. The series also stars Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight Marcus Stokes directed the episode written by Eric Wallace (#820). Original airdate 6/29/2022.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Riverdale

A rash of biblical plagues besiege Riverdale in the synopsis for “Biblical” airing June 27.

PERCIVAL’S LATEST MOVE — As the gang plan an event celebrating two of their own, strange biblical plaques around town threaten to put a damper on the special day. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Erinn Westbrook and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Ronald Paul Richard directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Brian E. Paterson (#618). Original airdate 6/27/2022.

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

Tom Swift

Tom Swift continues running security at tech events in the synopsis for “And The Crashed Cotillion” also airing June 28.

While hosting the tech event of the year at Swift Enterprises, Tom (Tian Richards) embarks on a daring gambit to stop a security breach – and to do so, he’ll have to get extremely close to the mysterious Rowan (Albert Mwangi), whose undeniable chemistry with Tom complicates the question of whether Rowan is a shadowy adversary or a guardian angel. Meanwhile, Zenzi (Ashleigh Murray), Isaac (Marquise Vilsón) and Lorraine (April Parker Jones) look to Tom to shore up the corporation’s standing with powerful investors, and Lino (guest star Donovin Miller) struggles to understand his inexplicably heightened physical abilities. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Brad Marques & Pola Goke-Pariola (#105). Original airdate 6/28/2022.

Advertisement

[KSiteTV]

Roswell, New Mexico

Liz hits a roadblock while investigating a mysterious skin sample in the synopsis for “Dear Mama,” airing June 27.

GUESSING GAMES- Liz’s (Jeanine Mason) work to find out more about a found skin sample hits a roadblock. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) continues to gain Bonnie’s (guest star Zoe Cipres) trust, but Clyde (guest star Andrew Lees) may not be as easily persuaded. Also, Isobel (Lily Cowles) finally finds the courage to be honest with Anatsa (guest star Sibongile Mlambo) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) suffers a devastating loss. The series also stars Nathan Dean, Tyler Blackburn, Michael Trevino and Amber Midthunder.



Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Superman & Lois

Chrissy Beppo warns the people of Smallville “not only is the merging of plants real, it is happening” in the synopsis for “Waiting for Superman,” the season two finale of Superman & Lois.

SEASON FINALE - Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#215). Original airdate 6/28/2022.

Advertisement

[Spoiler TV]

Evil

Andrea Martin takes point in photos from “Demon of Sex,” the third episode of Evil’s third season. Head over to Spoiler TV to see the rest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Time Traveller’s Wife

“Nostalgia for a time traveller is a bear trap,” we’re told, in the trailer for this week’s season finale of The Time Traveller’s Wife.

Sonic Prime

Meanwhile, a new Sonic Prime trailer has our first look at Big the Cat and Froggy.

Advertisement

The Cuphead Show

The Cuphead Show has fun with 1920's slang terms in the trailer for season two.

Moonhaven

Finally, AMC has released a trailer for its upcoming moonbase drama, Moonhaven.

Banner art by Jim Cook



Want more io9 news? Check out when to expect the latest Marvel and Star Wars releases, what’s next for the DC Universe on film and TV, and everything you need to know about House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.