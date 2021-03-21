Photo : Mandel Ngan ( Getty Images )

Former President Donald Trump is planning to return to social media with “his own platform,” his advisor said Sunday. And none of those fake news meanies will be invited. Neener neener neener.

OK, so that last part was me, but considering how fiercely we know this man-child holds grudges, I suspect any Trump-powered social media platform would be an echo chamber only comprised of his staunchest supporters to feed the bulbous ego he keeps under that hairpiece. Oh, and whatever the site looks like , it’s gonna be big. Huge. Best thing the internet’s ever seen. So big that the other guys, they’ll have to close up shop, there’s gonna be no space left. Zero. It’s gonna make the web great again.

In an interview with Fox News, senior Trump advisor Jason Miller claimed the platform could go live in the next two or three months.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media, it’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly President Trump does,” he said.

Miller said he was unable to go into specifics at this point, but claimed that Trump has been approached by “numerous companies” regarding the venture and has been having “high-powered meetings” with several teams at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“This new platform is going to be big,” Miller added (see, what did I just say?), forecasting that it will attract “tens of millions of people.” He declined to go into detail when asked whether Trump is going to create the platform himself or work with another company to build it.

“I think the president does know what direction he wants to head here and this new platform is going to be big and everyone wants him, he’s gonna bring millions and millions, tens of millions of people to this new platform,” Miller said.

Since January, Trump has been indefinitely suspended from Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms for inciting violence following his supporters’ deadly siege on Capitol Hill. He had more than 80 million followers on Twitter before he got the boot. In the week following Trump’s Twitter ban, misinformation about election fraud across several social media platforms plunged by roughly 73%, from 2.5 million to 688,000 mentions, according to data from social-analytics firm Zignal Lab as cited by the Washington Post.