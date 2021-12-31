Get another look at Rob Zombie’s Munsters reboot. Star Trek: Discovery teases its return in February. Plus, a new clip from the latest season of Cobra Kai, and what’s coming on Outlander for Brianna, and an adorable new clip from We Baby Bears. It’s the last spoilers of 2021!



Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3

James Gunn confirmed Rom the Space Knight cannot legally appear in Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3 due to the character’s current ownership by Hasbro.

The Munsters

Rob Zombie’s The Munsters wish you both a Scary Christmas and a Harpy New Year in a recent holiday greeting on Instagram.

House of the Dragon

George R.R. Martin revealed on his personal blog that he’s seen a “rough cut” of the House of the Dragon pilot and describes it as “dark”, “powerful” and “visceral”.

I am anticipating House of the Dragon pretty eagerly myself, for what it’s worth. Okay, I am hardly objective. And I know a lot of what you will be seeing. (I, um, wrote the book). Also...mum’s the word now, don’t tell anyone...I’ve seen a rough cut of the first episode. And loved it. It’s dark, it’s powerful, it’s visceral... just the way I like my epic fantasy. [Showrunners] Ryan [Condal] and Miguel [Sapochnik] have done an amazing job, and the cast... just as with Game of Thrones, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when... but no, that would be telling).

Blade Runner: Black Lotus

Officer Davis is interrogated in a new clip from this week’s episode of Blade Runner: Black Lotus.

Star Trek: Discovery

The Discovery crew races to stop Booker from making a big mistake in the trailer for the February 10 return of Discovery.

Doctor Who

The cast of Doctor Who have five minutes to solve a maze in a new promo for “Eve of the Daleks” airing New Year’s Day.

Outlander

Sophie Skelton discusses Brianna’s arc in the upcoming sixth season of Outlander.

We Baby Bears

The bears become pirates in a clip from the new Cartoon Network series also premiering New Year’s Day.

Feria

A pair of teenagers learn their parents were members of a reality-warping cult in the trailer for Feria, coming to Netflix January 28.

Cobra Kai

Finally, Kreese introduces Terry Silver to the students of Cobra Kai in a new clip from today’s season premiere.

