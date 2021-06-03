Updates From The Suicide Squad, Loki, and More

Expect much more snacking from this large lad. Screenshot : Warner Bros.

See Carlos Valdez bid Cisco farewell in new pictures from The Flash. Prepare yourselves, because Boss Baby is back. Plus, an explosive new clip from F9, and what’s to come on Legends of Tomorrow. To me, my spoilers!



Advertisement

Indiana Jones 5

Deadline also confirms Indiana Jones 5 officially begins filming next week in the U.K. after recent set pictures.

The Suicide Squad

In conversation with Variety, Joel Kinnaman stated The Suicide Squad is “by far James Gunn’s best movie” and ends with King Shark “gnawing on a person’s head. ”

We saw it a couple days ago. It’s insane. It’s by far James Gunn’s best movie. It just takes it to another level. It’s an insane film. At the same time, it was very much the movie that I thought it was going to be because the vision was so clear from the beginning. While we were shooting it, it was so clear what we were doing. It’s so entertaining. I’m of course hopelessly biased, but I found it to be one of the most entertaining films I’ve ever seen. From A to Z, it’s so well-paced, it has such a drive and such comedic timing. It’s funny along the way the whole time, effortlessly. But then I think what really surprised me was I was struck by was how well it flowed, but also how he was able to create these little bubbles, these little moments of emotional depth, and visual and emotional poetry. And I felt like it really transcended the genre, and it became something bigger. And then it’s also very silly, and ridiculous in many ways, and super violent. Just gory almost at times. And it has shocking moments, but they are very comedic. At the end of the movie, it’s completely normal seeing this giant shark just standing gnawing on a person’s head, and some of the people just having a conversation next to it… When you’re one hour and 50 minutes into Suicide Squad, that’s going to feel completely normal. It’s so irreverent.

F9

The gang drives through a minefield in a new clip from F9.

Belle

A monster becomes obsessed with a teenage girl’s online persona in the trailer for Mamoru Hosoda’s take on Beauty & The Beast.

Advertisement

The Deep House

Scuba divers investigate a haunted house at the bottom of a lake in the first trailer for The Deep House.

The Medium

Shudder has released a trailer for The Medium, a new horror movie about shamanism in Thailand. Though it isn’t made precisely clear, the story involves a woman possessed by a spirit that “might not be the benevolent Goddess [her family] believes it to be.”

The Boss Baby 2: Family Business

The characters from the first movie are de-aged by Amy Sedaris to infiltrate the world of baby corporations again in a new trailer for The Boss Baby 2: Family Business.

Gaia

We also have a new trailer for the killer fungus movie, Gaia. That’s more like it.

American Horror Stories

Glee’s Kevin McHale, Pose‘s Dyllón Burnside, Riverdale‘s Charles Melton, and The Prom‘s Nico Greetham will star in an episode of the upcoming anthology series, American Horror Stories.

Advertisement

Legends of Tomorrow

Comic Book has photos from “The Bishop’s Gambit” — the June 13 episode of Legends of Tomorrow. Click through for more.

Advertisement

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Advertisement

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Advertisement

The Flash

Comic Book also has photos from Cisco’s final episode (as a series regular...) of The Flash. More at the link.

Advertisement

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Advertisement

Photo : The CW

Photo : The CW

Advertisement

Loki

Miss Minutes, mascot of the Marvel’s Time Variance Authority, has released a coded message on Twitter. Consensus agrees it translates to something approximating “once I escape this hell prison they call the TVA I swear I’m gonna burn everything to the ground.”

Advertisement

The Handmaid’s Tale

June mounts a rescue mission in the trailer for next week’s episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Kung Fu

Finally, Kung Fu returns with new episodes on June 23.

Banner art by Jim Cook