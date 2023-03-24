See D.C.'s Early Blooming Cherry Blossoms After a Super-Warm Winter

Climate Change

See D.C.'s Early Blooming Cherry Blossoms After a Super-Warm Winter

The beautiful pink blossoms are already on full display after spring sprung way early.

Lauren Leffer
Photo of cherry blossoms on National Mall
D.C.’s cherry blossoms have been blooming earlier than average in recent years.
Photo: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

It was weirdly warm in Washington D.C. and along much of the U.S. East Coast this winter. And, despite some brief bursts of colder temperatures, the unseasonable weather has had some some spillover effects. Spring sprung early, bringing on pollen and allergy season to parts of the country sooner than generally expected. But, on a brighter note: there are pretty flowers to look at.

The nation’s capital is experiencing an early bloom of its iconic cherry blossoms. The trees have historically reached their most showy between the tail end of March and beginning of April, according to the National Park Service. April 4 is the average date of peak bloom for the D.C. cherry blossoms, based on more than a century of National Park Service data collection.

This year though, according to the NPS, peak bloom officially arrived Thursday, March 23—nearly two weeks ahead of the average. 2023 is the fourth year in a row that peak bloom has hit prior to April 1. Statistical analysis suggests that Washington’s flowery trees are trending earlier over time, per the EPA. “Since 1921, peak bloom dates have shifted earlier by approximately seven days,” the agency notes. “The peak bloom date has occurred before April 4 in 16 of the past 20 years.”

If it wasn’t obvious, climate change is likely to blame. Washington D.C. has warmed by more than 2 degrees Fahrenheit on average over the last 100 years, according to the EPA. Those still-rising temperatures encourage trees to bud and blossom ever-sooner. And it’s not just happening in D.C..

Recent years have demonstrated that Kyoto, Japan’s blossoms are shifting time tables, too, also thanks to climate change. In 2021, Kyoto’s trees experienced their earliest peak bloom in 1,200 years of record-keeping.

If you think about it too much, climate change altering the timing of cherry blossoms could get depressing. After all, fossil fuel companies’ ceaseless drive to pump greenhouse gases into the atmosphere is impacting a whole lot more than just ornamental trees.

These types of plant shifts have troubling ecosystem and agricultural implications. What if, for instance, a plant regularly starts to bloom before its pollinators emerge? What if increasingly erratic weather brings out blossoms early but then a freeze follows—killing a wild plants’ chance at reproducing in a given year?

Plus, as climate change progresses, cherry blossom trees (and other plants) could end up more susceptible to disease. In the nation’s capital, specifically, sea level rise caused by climate change also poses a threat to some of the beloved trees, which are planted around D.C.’s Tidal Basin.

If humanity doesn’t make big changes soon, cherry blossom trees and a whole lot more could be at risk. But why focus on any of that, when you could just look at these nice flowers?

Tunnel of Trees

Photo of tourists at Tidal Basin
Crowds flock to the Tidal Basin to see Washington D.C.’s early peak bloom. (March 19, 2023)
Photo: Tasos Katopodis / Stringer (Getty Images)
Jefferson Memorial Up Close

Photo of cherry blossoms in D.C.
The Jefferson Memorial in the background of the spring blossoms. (March 21, 2023)
Photo: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)
Families Strolling By

Photo of people and cherryblossoms
Families enjoy the cherry blossom bloom. Early or not, the sight is still a welcome and beautiful sign of spring. (March 21, 2023)
Photo: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)
Pre-peak Blooms


Photo of cherry blossoms
Up close, the flowers are delicate. (March 19, 2023)
Photo: Tasos Katopodis / Stringer (Getty Images)
Floodwaters and Rising Tides

Photo of cherry blossom tree and bench
High tide at the Tidal Basin leaves a park bench sitting in water. Rising sea level, caused by climate change, could endanger D.C.’s cherry blossom trees over time. (March 21, 2023)
Photo: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)
People Beneath Trees


Photo of people beneath cherry blossom trees
Tourists and locals alike bask in the pink blossoms as they approach peak bloom. (March 19, 2023)
Photo: Tasos Katopodis / Stringer (Getty Images)
Close-Up Shot

Photo of cherry blossoms
D.C.’s cherry blossoms are considered at peak bloom when 70% of the flowers are open, according to the NPS. This year, that happened on March, 23. (March 21, 2023)
Photo: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)
Full Tree


Photo of cherry blossom tree
D.C.’s cherry blossom trees were planted in the capital in 1912 as a gift from Japan. The trees are more than a century old.
Photo: Samuel Corum/Sipa USA (AP)
Sunbeams Shining Through

Photo of sun shining through cherry blossom branches
Though unsettling, the early cherry blossom bloom is also beautiful. (March 20, 2023)
Photo: Samuel Corum/Sipa USA (AP)
Monument at Sunset

Photo of Tidal Basin at dusk
The flowers frame some of Washington’s most notable monuments. (March 20, 2023)
Photo: Samuel Corum/Sipa USA (AP)
Photogenic Flowers

Photo of people photographing cherry blossoms
It’s undeniable: no matter when the blossoms peak, they’re photogenic. (March 19, 2023)
Photo: Tasos Katopodis / Stringer (Getty Images)
Blue Sky Blooms

Photo of cherry blossoms
The flowers range from nearly white to blush pink in color because there are multiple different tree varieties planted. (March 19, 2023)
Photo: Tasos Katopodis / Stringer (Getty Images)
Blossoms at Dusk

Photo of Tidal Basin at dusk
Enjoy the brief, peak bloom of D.C.’s blossoms before they’re gone.
Photo: Samuel Corum/Sipa USA (AP)
