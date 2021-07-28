Deluxe Hydra Stomper

Separate to the wave itself is a deluxe Hydra Stomper, based on the suit of armor Steve Rogers wears after Captain Carter becomes the super soldier of his reality. Aside from being a large hunk of plastic at around 9", the Stomper also includes FX pieces to replicate its jetpack firing off, as well as grip points on the armor to pose Peggy holding onto it as she and Steve rocket into battle.



Hasbro’s What If...? Figures will go on pre-order at HasbroPulse.com and other retailers at 1:00 p.m. ET on July 29.

