Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Release date: May 6, 2022 (In theaters)

The second film in the Doctor Strange franchise connects to the multiverse storylines of WandaVision and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. On December 22nd, Marvel released the first trailer for the film, which you can watch above (You might have also seen it after the credits of No Way Home). A recent merchandise leak indicates that a classic Strange character might make their first MCU appearance as the movie’s villain. The film is directed by Spider-Man vet Sam Raimi, and is currently undergoing reshoots.